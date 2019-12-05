यूपी: मात्र 20 सेकंड में कार गायब करने वाले गिरोह का पर्दाफाश, कई राज्यों में फैला था इनका आतंक

{"_id":"5de910b28ebc3e547f5934e2","slug":"jhansi-police-crime-news-car-theft-inter-state-group-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 20 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936, \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पकड़े गए आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de910b28ebc3e547f5934e2","slug":"jhansi-police-crime-news-car-theft-inter-state-group-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 20 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936, \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
car theft gang
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de910b28ebc3e547f5934e2","slug":"jhansi-police-crime-news-car-theft-inter-state-group-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 20 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936, \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बरामद गाड़ियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de910b28ebc3e547f5934e2","slug":"jhansi-police-crime-news-car-theft-inter-state-group-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 20 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936, \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मीडिया को जानकारी देती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de910b28ebc3e547f5934e2","slug":"jhansi-police-crime-news-car-theft-inter-state-group-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 20 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936, \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बरामद गाड़ियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला