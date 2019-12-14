शहर चुनें

निर्भया कांड के दोषियों में एक है बस्ती का रहने वाला, यहां कोई न बचा उसे अपना कहने वाला

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, बस्ती।, Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 04:00 PM IST
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
1 of 5
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सात साल पहले दिल्ली की सड़कों पर चलती बस में निर्भया के साथ खौफनाक वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले छह दरिंदों में एक गोरखपुर जोन के बस्ती जिले का पवन गुप्ता उर्फ कालू भी शामिल है। 16 दिसंबर 2012 को जब चलती बस में छात्रा के साथ गैंगरेप हुआ, जब पवन गुप्ता उर्फ कालू भी अपने दोस्तों के साथ उसी बस में था। उसकी हरकत पर आज भी गांव के लोगों को यकीन नहीं होता। इसका जिक्र होते ही उनका सिर शर्म से झुक जाता है।
nirbhaya case tihar jail nirbhaya case news
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
निर्भया केस के दोषी।
निर्भया केस के दोषी। - फोटो : file
निर्भया केस
निर्भया केस - फोटो : SELF
निर्भया रेप केस
निर्भया रेप केस - फोटो : self
खंडहर बना मकान
खंडहर बना मकान - फोटो : फाइल
