निर्भया कांड के दोषियों में एक है बस्ती का रहने वाला, यहां कोई न बचा उसे अपना कहने वाला

{"_id":"5df4b9888ebc3e8796392efc","slug":"nirbhaya-case-one-convict-pavan-gupta-after-seven-years-what-is-he-doing-latest-update-tihar-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5df4b9888ebc3e8796392efc","slug":"nirbhaya-case-one-convict-pavan-gupta-after-seven-years-what-is-he-doing-latest-update-tihar-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
निर्भया केस के दोषी।
- फोटो : file
{"_id":"5df4b9888ebc3e8796392efc","slug":"nirbhaya-case-one-convict-pavan-gupta-after-seven-years-what-is-he-doing-latest-update-tihar-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
निर्भया केस
- फोटो : SELF
{"_id":"5df4b9888ebc3e8796392efc","slug":"nirbhaya-case-one-convict-pavan-gupta-after-seven-years-what-is-he-doing-latest-update-tihar-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
निर्भया रेप केस
- फोटो : self
{"_id":"5df4b9888ebc3e8796392efc","slug":"nirbhaya-case-one-convict-pavan-gupta-after-seven-years-what-is-he-doing-latest-update-tihar-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
खंडहर बना मकान
- फोटो : फाइल