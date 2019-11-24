कार हादसे में पांच जिंदा जलेः मां का करुण कंद्रन देख द्रवित हुए लोग, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

{"_id":"5dda14598ebc3e548b2b0714","slug":"car-accident-five-died-after-fire-update-news-etah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0947\u0903 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u0915\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे के शिकार लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे में घायल वर्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पर महिला के करुण क्रंदन से हर किसी की आंखें नम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार हादसे के शिकार हुए लोगों के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रॉला में घुसी कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला