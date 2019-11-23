हादसे ने छीन लिया वर्षा का परिवार, आंखों के सामने जिंदा जल गए मां-बाप और भाई

{"_id":"5dd929588ebc3e54db48415b","slug":"car-accident-in-etah-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932 \u0917\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे में घायल वर्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dd929588ebc3e54db48415b","slug":"car-accident-in-etah-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932 \u0917\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे के शिकार लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dd929588ebc3e54db48415b","slug":"car-accident-in-etah-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932 \u0917\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर पड़े अधजले पन्ने
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dd929588ebc3e54db48415b","slug":"car-accident-in-etah-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932 \u0917\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घायल वर्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dd929588ebc3e54db48415b","slug":"car-accident-in-etah-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932 \u0917\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ट्रॉला में घुसी कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला