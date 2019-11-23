शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   car accident in etah uttar pradesh

हादसे ने छीन लिया वर्षा का परिवार, आंखों के सामने जिंदा जल गए मां-बाप और भाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, एटा, Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 06:14 PM IST
हादसे में घायल वर्षा
1 of 5
हादसे में घायल वर्षा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एटा के थाना बागवाला क्षेत्र में शनिवार की सुबह हुए भीषण हादसे ने लोगों का दिल झकझोर दिया। ट्रॉला से टकराने के बाद कार में आग लग गई, जिसमें दंपती सहित पांच लोग जिंदा जल गए। टक्कर के दौरान दंपती की बेटी किसी तरह कार से उछलकर दूर जा गिरी, जिससे उसकी जान बच गई। वो घायल है। उसे आगरा के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
road accident car accident accident in etah family burnt alive
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

क्षेत्रीय आयुर्वेद एवं यूनानी विभाग के अफसरों ने अवैध रूप से चल रहे स्पा सेंटरों में छापा मारा
Agra

अवैध स्पा सेंटरों में होता था देह व्यापार, फिर भी नहीं किए गए सील, पढ़ें पूरी खबर

23 नवंबर 2019

नटखेड़ा रोड इलाके में शॉर्ट सर्किट से सात दुकानें राख हो गईं
Lucknow

शॉर्ट सर्किट से सात दुकानें जलकर राख, कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद पाया काबू

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
NIINE

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
बेटी की बारात आते ही मां ने तोड़ा दम
Ghatampur

बेटी की बारात आते ही मां ने तोड़ा दम, शव मंडप से दूर रख निभाई गईं शादी की रस्में

23 नवंबर 2019

nadeem
Meerut

अपहरण: पुलिस नाकाम, एक्सपर्ट ने निकाला पाकिस्तानी नदीम का पूरा पता, दुबई के होटल में करता है ये काम

23 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Kumar Vishwas on maharashtra government formation trolls amit shah sanjay raut
Delhi NCR

महाराष्ट्र में बनी फडणवीस सरकार, कुमार विश्वास ने शाह से पूछा- कर कैसे लेते हैं ये आप? मने कैसे?

23 नवंबर 2019

खादर क्षेत्र से बरामद साध्वी का शव लेकर जाते ग्रामीण
Meerut

साध्वी हत्याकांड में अब तक हुए ये खुलासे, जांच में जुटी चार टीमें, खेत में निर्वस्त्र मिला था शव 

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

monkeys attack on tourist for ice cream in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

आइसक्रीम के लिए सैलानियों पर टूट पड़े शिमला के बंदर, देखिए तस्वीरें

23 नवंबर 2019

भर्ती रैली
Jammu

सरहद पर रक्षा करने वालों में युवतियां भी पीछे नहीं, भर्ती के अंतिम दिन बहादुर बेटियों ने दिखाया दम

23 नवंबर 2019

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
NIINE

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
विज्ञापन
व्यापार मेला में मिर्जापुर से आए कालीन
Delhi NCR

'लोग आते तो हैं, लेकिन कीमत सुनकर चले जाते हैं', व्यापार मेले में छलक पड़ा कालीन कारीगर का दर्द

23 नवंबर 2019

Snowfall in Rohtang and Koksar tourist in solang valley
Himachal Pradesh

सोलंगनाला में बर्फ के बीच सैलानियों ने की मस्ती, शीत लहर की चपेट में घाटी

23 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
बुजुर्ग दंपती
Agra

बूढ़े मां-बाप को घर से निकाला, फिर पैसे मांगने वृद्धाश्रम पहुंचा बेटा, मना करने पर किया ऐसा सलूक

23 नवंबर 2019

एबीवीपी की राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री निधि त्रिपाठी
Agra

एबीवीपी की राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री निधि बोलीं: अंतिम पंक्ति में लगाती थी नारा, संगठन ने सौंपा बड़ा दायित्व

23 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

मरम्मत कार्य से ट्रेनों का संचालन प्रभावित, इन गाड़ियों पर पड़ेगा असर

23 नवंबर 2019

एबीवीपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष डॉ. एस सुब्बैया, महामंत्री निधि त्रिपाठी
Agra

डॉ. सुब्बैया तीसरी बार बने एबीवीपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, जेएनयू की निधि के सिर महामंत्री का ताज

23 नवंबर 2019

कश्मीरी कांगड़ी
Jammu

कश्मीर की कांगड़ीः धधकते अंगारों से भरा चलता-फिरता हीटर, दुनिया है इसकी दीवानी

23 नवंबर 2019

Wedding Marriage
Chandigarh

शादियों को लेकर नया चलन, कुश्ती खेलते हुए दोस्त बने और फिर हमसफर, अब तक 5 जोड़ियां

23 नवंबर 2019

सीमा सुरक्षा बल
Jammu

घुसपैठ की फिराक में बैठे आतंकियों को ढेर करने के लिए बीएसएफ तैयार, आईजी बोले- देशवासी बेफिक्र रहें

23 नवंबर 2019

photography, sun
Meerut

दिन को सुहाना, दिल को कर देंगी खुशगवार, इन तस्वीरों को देखकर आप भी कह उठेंगे 'शानदार'

23 नवंबर 2019

Snow Shivling of Baba barfani see this year In niti valley saw first photo
Chamoli

भारत-चीन सीमा पर शिवालय में दिखने लगे 'बाबा बर्फानी', सामने आई पहली तस्वीर, देखिए...

23 नवंबर 2019

Roorkee Nikay Chunav 2019: Voters Heavy crowd see photos
Dehradun

रुड़की निकाय चुनाव: छोटी सरकार बनाने को मतदाताओं की उमड़ी भीड़, दिखा गजब का उत्साह, तस्वीरें...

23 नवंबर 2019

Recruitment for 3600 Teachers posts by himachal pradesh government
Himachal Pradesh

1600 एसएमएसी शिक्षकों को झटका, 3600 नए पद भरेगी सरकार, विभाग ने दी हरी झंडी

23 नवंबर 2019

meme
Delhi NCR

महाराष्ट्र उलटफेरः वायरल हो रहे मीम्स, यूजर बोले- कहीं भी सरकार बनानी हो शाह से करें संपर्क

23 नवंबर 2019

हादसे में घायल वर्षा
हादसे में घायल वर्षा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के शिकार लोग
हादसे के शिकार लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पड़े अधजले पन्ने
घटनास्थल पर पड़े अधजले पन्ने - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल वर्षा
घायल वर्षा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रॉला में घुसी कार
ट्रॉला में घुसी कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

जब रजा मुराद ने जीनत को छूने से कर दिया इनकार

बॉलीवुड में एक समय हुआ करता था जब डकैतों को लेकर बहुत सी फिल्में बना करती थीं। एक्टर ही नहीं एक्ट्रेस को डकैत का रोल दिया जाता था। आज हम रजा मुराद के जन्मदिन पर आपको फिल्म 'डाकू हसीना' का एक दिलचस्प किस्सा सुनाने जा रहे हैं।

23 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:09

मनीष मल्होत्रा के घर दिखीं अनुष्का शर्मा तो एयरपोर्ट पर शमा सिकंदर का दिखा दिलकश अंदाज

23 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:42

मीठीबाई कॉलेज पहुंचे कार्तिक, भूमि और अनन्या, 'पति पत्नी और वो' का किया प्रमोशन

23 नवंबर 2019

संजय-गिरीश 2:21

भाजपा MLA गिरीश महाजन का शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत पर हमला, कहा राउत को हुए 'जुबानी दस्त'

23 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:09

कार्तिक आर्यन ने सेलिब्रेट किया अपना जन्मदिन, शामिल हुए बॉलीवुड के कई सितारे

23 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited