Father including son and daughter died in road accident at Bijnor and see photos

परिवार पर टूटा गम का पहाड़, हादसे में पिता समेत तीन की मौत, परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल, तस्वीरें

kapil kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिजनौर Published by: कपिल kapil
Updated Sat, 06 Feb 2021 05:50 PM IST
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के बिजनौर शहर में एक परिवार पर गम का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा। यहां हादसे में पिता और उसके दो बच्चों की मौत हो गई। घटना से परिवार में कोहराम मचा हुआ है और परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है।
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल पहुंचे परिजन
अस्पताल पहुंचे परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे में महिला घायल
हादसे में महिला घायल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
