A boy has death after drowned in water at Bijnor city of Uttar Pradesh

बिजनौर: कांवड़िये की मौत, गंगाजल लेकर लौट रहा था किशोर, ऐसे गई जान, देखिए तस्वीरें

kapil kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिजनौर Published by: कपिल kapil
Updated Mon, 08 Mar 2021 10:30 PM IST
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संभल जनपद के गांव कुदारसी निवासी किशोर कांवड़िये की क्रेशर की मैली (झारे) के गड्ढे में गिरने से मौत हो गई। कांवड़िया क्रेशर के भीतर नहाने गया था। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया।
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांवड़िये
कांवड़िये - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
