तस्वीरें: खूब वायरल हो रहा दरोगा का ये वीडियो, जूते से लात मारकर फेंकी सब्जी और...

kapil kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिजनौर Published by: कपिल kapil
Updated Thu, 04 Mar 2021 09:01 PM IST
बिजनौर में दरोगा वीडियो वायरल
1 of 5
बिजनौर में दरोगा वीडियो वायरल
उत्तर प्रदेश के बिजनौर जनपद में एक दरोगा का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। वायरल वीडियो में मंडावर पुलिस के एक दरोगा सड़क किनारे फड़ लगाकर सब्जी बेच रहे व्यक्ति की सब्जी में लात मारकर फेंकते हुए दिखाई दे रहे है।
बिजनौर में दरोगा वीडियो वायरल
बिजनौर में दरोगा वीडियो वायरल
दरोगा का वीडियो वायरल
दरोगा का वीडियो वायरल
दरोगा का वीडियो वायरल
दरोगा का वीडियो वायरल
दरोगा का वीडियो वायरल
दरोगा का वीडियो वायरल
दरोगा का वीडियो वायरल
दरोगा का वीडियो वायरल
