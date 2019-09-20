शहर चुनें

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद का बड़ा खुलासा, मसाज कराने के लिए शर्मिंदा हूं, छात्रा भी होगी गिरफ्तार !

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शाहजहांपुर, Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 03:56 PM IST
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद गिरफ्तार
1 of 5
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व गृह राज्य मंत्री स्वामी चिन्मयानंद को छात्रा से दुष्कर्म के मामले में शुक्रवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। एसआईटी और यूपी ने उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया। इसके बाद उन्हें कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। कोर्ट ने उन्हें 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेजा गया है। कड़ी सुरक्षा में स्वामी को शाहजहांपुर जिला जेल भेजा गया है। 
 
swami chinmayanand arrested swami chinmayananda uttar pradesh police shahjahanpur news
फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद केस में अब सत्ताधारी नेता का नाम जुड़ा, छात्रा और उसके दोस्त से मिलने गए थे राजस्थान

20 सितंबर 2019

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद गिरफ्तार
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की कोर्ट में पेशी
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की कोर्ट में पेशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की कोर्ट में पेशी
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की कोर्ट में पेशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरौती का आरोपी संजय सिंह
फिरौती का आरोपी संजय सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
