स्वामी चिन्मयानंद का बड़ा खुलासा, मसाज कराने के लिए शर्मिंदा हूं, छात्रा भी होगी गिरफ्तार !

{"_id":"5d84a9538ebc3e0169687d2b","slug":"swami-chinmayanand-accept-that-he-took-massage-from-law-student","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092e\u0938\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 !","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद गिरफ्तार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की कोर्ट में पेशी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की कोर्ट में पेशी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरौती का आरोपी संजय सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला