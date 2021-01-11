बदायूं दुष्कर्म कांड: पहले साक्ष्यों के साथ होता रहा खिलवाड़, अब पोस्टमार्टम की वीडियोग्राफी भी नहीं

{"_id":"5ffbf00b4c560f30631f20f4","slug":"budaun-gang-assault-case-videography-of-postmortem-not-done-even-when-cmo-monitors-the-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u0905\u092c \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी को मेडिकल के लिए ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतका के घर के बाहर जमा भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतका के परिजनों से मिलने पहुंचीं थीं महिला आयोग की सदस्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी धर्मस्थल की कोठरी में घटना को दिया गया था अंजाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला