Budaun gang assault case videography of postmortem not done even when CMO monitors the case

बदायूं दुष्कर्म कांड: पहले साक्ष्यों के साथ होता रहा खिलवाड़, अब पोस्टमार्टम की वीडियोग्राफी भी नहीं

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, बदायूं, Updated Mon, 11 Jan 2021 12:58 PM IST
आरोपी को मेडिकल के लिए ले जाती पुलिस
आरोपी को मेडिकल के लिए ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बदायूं में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के बाद महिला की हत्या के मामले में सीएम कार्यालय से मॉनिटरिंग की जा रही है। बावजूद इसके केस में ढिलाई बरती गई। उघैती पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा भरने में 19 से 20 घंटे लगा दिए। तीसरे दिन पोस्टमार्टम हुआ, जिसकी वीडियोग्राफी तक नहीं कराई गई। मालूम हो कि उघैती मामले ने तूल ही पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट सार्वजनिक होने के बाद पकड़ा। क्योंकि इससे पहले पुलिस मामले को दबाने और हादसा बताने की प्रयास करती रही। हालांकि पंचनामा भरते समय ही शव को लेकर कई चीजें साफ हो जाती हैं, लेकिन पहले मामले को गंभीरता से नहीं लिया गया। 

 
city & states bareilly up police badaun kand

आरोपी को मेडिकल के लिए ले जाती पुलिस
आरोपी को मेडिकल के लिए ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड के बाहर तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतका के घर के बाहर जमा भीड़
मृतका के घर के बाहर जमा भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतका के परिजनों से मिलने पहुंचीं थीं महिला आयोग की सदस्य
मृतका के परिजनों से मिलने पहुंचीं थीं महिला आयोग की सदस्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी धर्मस्थल की कोठरी में घटना को दिया गया था अंजाम
इसी धर्मस्थल की कोठरी में घटना को दिया गया था अंजाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
