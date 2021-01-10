बदायूं कांड: पुजारी के कमरे से अलग बनी कोठरी में कैसे पहुंची महिला, अभी हैं कई अनसुलझे सवाल

{"_id":"5ffa93cb8ebc3e32f2278628","slug":"badaun-rape-case-today-latest-news-how-did-woman-reach-closet-separated-from-priest-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0920\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Badaun Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ffa93cb8ebc3e32f2278628","slug":"badaun-rape-case-today-latest-news-how-did-woman-reach-closet-separated-from-priest-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0920\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी कोठरी में है कुआं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ffa93cb8ebc3e32f2278628","slug":"badaun-rape-case-today-latest-news-how-did-woman-reach-closet-separated-from-priest-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0920\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यही है वो कुआं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ffa93cb8ebc3e32f2278628","slug":"badaun-rape-case-today-latest-news-how-did-woman-reach-closet-separated-from-priest-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0920\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Badaun gang rape and murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ffa93cb8ebc3e32f2278628","slug":"badaun-rape-case-today-latest-news-how-did-woman-reach-closet-separated-from-priest-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0920\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
badaun gang rape and murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ffa93cb8ebc3e32f2278628","slug":"badaun-rape-case-today-latest-news-how-did-woman-reach-closet-separated-from-priest-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0920\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़िता के घर बाहर लगी पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ffa93cb8ebc3e32f2278628","slug":"badaun-rape-case-today-latest-news-how-did-woman-reach-closet-separated-from-priest-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0920\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Badaun Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ffa93cb8ebc3e32f2278628","slug":"badaun-rape-case-today-latest-news-how-did-woman-reach-closet-separated-from-priest-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0920\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Badaun Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला