Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Badaun Rape Case Today Latest News: Big revealing from call detail priest was calling lady since morning

बदायूं कांड में कॉल डिटेल से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सुबह से ही महिला को कॉल कर रहा था पुजारी, शाम को गई थी मंदिर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बदायूं, Updated Sun, 10 Jan 2021 10:54 AM IST
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case
उत्तर प्रदेश के बदायूं काडं के आरोपी पुजारी सत्यनारायण दास के मन में न जाने क्या चल रहा था जो वह महिला को रविवार सुबह से कई बार फोन कर चुका था। शाम को जब उसका फोन आया तो उसके बेटे ने मोबाइल पर पुजारी का नंबर देखा था। इसके बाद महिला ने पुजारी से बात की थी और वह मंदिर की तरफ चली गई। पुलिस की ओर से निकलवाई गई कॉल डिटेल में भी इस बात की पुष्टि हुई है।
city & states bareilly budaun uttar pradesh badaun case badaun rape case gang rape sexual harassment crime

Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
