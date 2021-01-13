शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Badaun Rape Case Today Latest News Forensic Science Laboratory team investigates in Dharamsthal team asked questions from witnesses

बदायूं कांड: टीम ने गवाहों को बुलाकर पूछा-घटना के वक्त आप कहां थे और महिला कुएं तक कैसे पहुंची?

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बदायूं, Updated Wed, 13 Jan 2021 09:40 AM IST
Badaun Rape Case
1 of 5
Badaun Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के बदायूं जिले के उघैती में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म और हत्याकांड के मामले में मंगलवार को लखनऊ से फोरेंसिक विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला की टीम घटनास्थल पर पहुंची। टीम में शामिल वैज्ञानिकों ने पूरा क्राइम सीन बनाया। गवाहों को बुलाकर जानकारी ली गई। उनसे पूछा गया कि जब घटना हुई थी, तब वह कहां मौजूद थे। उन्होंने किस तरह मदद की या उन्होंने और क्या किया। टीम ने मौके के फोटो भी लिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states bareilly budaun uttar pradesh badaun case badaun rape case crime

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Badaun Rape Case
Bareilly

बदायूं कांड: पुजारी के कमरे से अलग बनी कोठरी में कैसे पहुंची महिला, अभी हैं कई अनसुलझे सवाल

10 जनवरी 2021

Badaun Rape Case
Bareilly

बदायूं कांड में कॉल डिटेल से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सुबह से ही महिला को कॉल कर रहा था पुजारी, शाम को गई थी मंदिर

10 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
NAXALBARI ON ZEE5 REVIEW: पार्थो मित्रा ने बहुत सलीके से की नक्सलियों की दुनिया की नई रोमांचक पड़ताल
ZEE 5 naxalbari

NAXALBARI ON ZEE5 REVIEW: पार्थो मित्रा ने बहुत सलीके से की नक्सलियों की दुनिया की नई रोमांचक पड़ताल
Badaun Rape Case
Bareilly

बदायूं कांड में पुजारी के साथ दो महिलाएं भी थीं शामिल, सच जानने के लिए पुलिस ने अपनाया ये तरीका

9 जनवरी 2021

badaun rape case
Bareilly

बदायूं कांड: कुएं में गिरी महिला तो कहां गायब हो गए सबूत, खून की एक बूंद तक नहीं मिली, प्राइवेट पार्ट की चोटें भी...

9 जनवरी 2021

पितरों को प्रसन्न करने का आखिरी मौका ! अभी बुक करें गया में विशेष पितृ तर्पण पूजा !
Puja

पितरों को प्रसन्न करने का आखिरी मौका ! अभी बुक करें गया में विशेष पितृ तर्पण पूजा !
Badaun Rape Case
Bareilly

बदायूं कांड: पुलिस ने अब तक कब्जे में नहीं लिया खून से सना गद्दा, महिला के साथ हुई हैवानियत को बयां कर रहा ये सबूत

8 जनवरी 2021

Badaun Rape Case
Bareilly

बदायूं कांड: तंत्र-मंत्र के जाल में हैवानियत का शिकार हुई महिला, ग्रामीण बोले-इस वजह से अक्सर मंदिर जाती थी वो

8 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में जांच करने पहुंची फोरेंसिक विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला की टीम
गांव में जांच करने पहुंची फोरेंसिक विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में जांच करने पहुंची फोरेंसिक विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला की टीम
गांव में जांच करने पहुंची फोरेंसिक विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी कोठरी में है कुआं
इसी कोठरी में है कुआं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X