विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Badaun Rape Case Today Latest News DNA and forensic report SSP office

Badaun Case: डीएनए और फोरेंसिक रिपोर्ट एसएसपी दफ्तर पहुंची, रिपोर्ट में क्या उजागर हुआ अभी भी संदेह

Sharukh khan
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बदायूं Published by: शाहरुख खान
Updated Fri, 29 Jan 2021 11:47 AM IST
badaun rape case
1 of 5
badaun rape case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बदायूं के उघैती के कथित सामूहिक दुष्कर्म और महिला की हत्या के मामले में गाजियाबाद से डीएनए व फोरेंसिक जांच रिपोर्ट बृहस्पतिवार देर शाम एसएसपी कार्यालय पहुंच गई। इस रिपोर्ट में क्या उजागर हुआ है, अभी इसकी पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। पहले अधिकारी इसका अध्ययन करेंगे। उसके बाद जांच रिपोर्ट थाना पुलिस को दे दी जाएगी, जिससे आगे की कार्रवाई होगी।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states bareilly budaun badaun case badaun rape case crime

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

राष्ट्रीय पदक विजेता नीलम और उनकी बहन पूनम
Agra

जिंदगी के दंगल में गरीबी से लड़ रहीं राष्ट्रीय पदक विजेता पहलवान, श्रृंगार का सामान बेचने को मजबूर

29 जनवरी 2021

कानपुर में इंजीनियर बहू की हत्या का मामला: मृतका आरजू
Kanpur

आरजू हत्याकांड: बाथरूम में मिली थी इंजीनियर बहू की लाश, सास को भेजा गया जेल, पुलिस जुटा रही साक्ष्य

29 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
Zee5 taish

Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
शिमला के ऐतिहासिक रिज मैदान पर घोड़ा बिदकने से जमीन पर गिरा सैलानी जोड़ा।
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: शिमला के रिज मैदान पर बिदक गया घोड़ा, सैलानी जोड़ा धड़ाम

29 जनवरी 2021

Railways brick
Gorakhpur

खुद के भट्ठे की ईंट से रेलवे ने बनाई थी खास बिल्डिंग, आज भी देख सकते हैं इसके अवशेष

29 जनवरी 2021

कुम्भ संक्रांति का दिन महत्वपूर्ण क्यों ? जानें इस दिन क्या करें ख़ास !
Astrology

कुम्भ संक्रांति का दिन महत्वपूर्ण क्यों ? जानें इस दिन क्या करें ख़ास !
खनन में लगे डंपर ने महिला को कुचला, पुलिस पर हमला, चौकी-डंपर फूंके
Kanpur

यूपी: खनन में लगे डंपर ने महिला को कुचला, पुलिस पर 250-300 की भीड़ ने बोला हमला, चौकी-डंपर फूंके

29 जनवरी 2021

पानीपत टोल पर डटे किसान।
Haryana

राकेश टिकैत के आंसू लाए किसानों का सैलाब, हरियाणा में टोल पर दोगुने हुए किसान, हाथ जोड़कर दी ये चेतावनी

29 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
badaun rape case
badaun rape case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़िता के घर बाहर लगी पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़
पीड़िता के घर बाहर लगी पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X