बदायूं दुष्कर्म और हत्या कांड: महिला के शव की हालत देख डॉक्टर हैरान, दरिंदों की बर्बरता देख कांप गया कलेजा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बदायूं, Updated Wed, 06 Jan 2021 10:48 AM IST
budaun Gang Rape Case
1 of 6
budaun Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के बदायूं जिले के उघैती इलाके में रविवार रात एक धर्मस्थल में महिला की दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या के मामले में पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से सनसनीखेज खुलासा हुआ है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक महिला के साथ न सिर्फ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया बल्कि उसके प्राइवेट पार्ट में रॉड डाल दी, जिससे उसका आंतरिक हिस्सा तक फट गया। 
 
bareilly budaun uttar pradesh gang rape

badaun gang rape and murder case
Bareilly

बदायूं दुष्कर्म और हत्या कांड: महिला के प्राइवेट पार्ट में ठूंसा गया था कपड़ा और रुई, रॉड डालने से आंतरिक हिस्सा तक फटा

6 जनवरी 2021

budaun Gang Rape Case
Bareilly

बदायूं दुष्कर्म और हत्या कांड: धर्मस्थल में गुम हो गईं महिला की चीखें, पुजारी और चेलों ने पार कीं दरिंदगी की सारी हदें

6 जनवरी 2021

budaun Gang Rape Case
budaun Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बदायूं एसएसपी
बदायूं एसएसपी - फोटो : एएनआई
इसी कोठरी में है कुआं
इसी कोठरी में है कुआं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Badaun gang rape and murder case
Badaun gang rape and murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यही है वो कुआं
यही है वो कुआं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
budaun Gang Rape Case
budaun Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
