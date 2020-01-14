शहर चुनें

प्रयागराज में सीएए के विरोध में रात भर डटी रहीं महिलाएं 24 घंटे बाद भी धरना जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Tue, 14 Jan 2020 12:40 AM IST
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ - फोटो : प्रयागराज
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून व एनआरसी के विरोध में खुल्दाबाद में प्रदर्शन कर रहीं महिलाएं रात भर धरनास्थल पर डटी रहीं। काफी कोशिशों के बाद भी वह धरना खत्म करने को राजी नहीं हुई तो सुबह पुलिस फोर्स भी लौट गई। जिसके बाद एक दिन पहले शुरू हुआ प्रदर्शन 24 घंटे बाद भी जारी रहा। 
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ - फोटो : प्रयागराज
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ - फोटो : प्रयागराज
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ - फोटो : प्रयागराज
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ - फोटो : प्रयागराज
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ - फोटो : प्रयागराज
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ - फोटो : प्रयागराज
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ - फोटो : प्रयागराज
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ - फोटो : प्रयागराज
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ - फोटो : प्रयागराज
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ - फोटो : प्रयागराज
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ - फोटो : प्रयागराज
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ - फोटो : प्रयागराज
