लौटकर घर भी नहीं आई थी बरात और एक साथ उठ गईं आठ अर्थियां, परिवार पर टूट पड़ा दुखों का पहाड़

{"_id":"5fc8905935af5d7117525546","slug":"terrible-road-accident-in-kaushambi-eight-people-dies-many-injured-due-to-overloaded-truck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094c\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0920 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0906\u0920 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर जुटी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc8905935af5d7117525546","slug":"terrible-road-accident-in-kaushambi-eight-people-dies-many-injured-due-to-overloaded-truck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094c\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0920 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0906\u0920 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी ट्रक से हुई दुर्घटना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc8905935af5d7117525546","slug":"terrible-road-accident-in-kaushambi-eight-people-dies-many-injured-due-to-overloaded-truck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094c\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0920 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0906\u0920 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर जुटी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc8905935af5d7117525546","slug":"terrible-road-accident-in-kaushambi-eight-people-dies-many-injured-due-to-overloaded-truck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094c\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0920 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0906\u0920 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc8905935af5d7117525546","slug":"terrible-road-accident-in-kaushambi-eight-people-dies-many-injured-due-to-overloaded-truck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094c\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0920 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0906\u0920 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थ्ल पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc8905935af5d7117525546","slug":"terrible-road-accident-in-kaushambi-eight-people-dies-many-injured-due-to-overloaded-truck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094c\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0920 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0906\u0920 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डस्ट से लदा हुआ था ट्रक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला