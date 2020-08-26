शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Prayagraj News: Increased flood risk, Aarti site submerged, Ganga moves towards Hanuman temple

Prayagraj News: बढ़ा बाढ़ का खतरा, आरती स्थल डूबा, हनुमान मंदिर की ओर बढ़ी गंगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Wed, 26 Aug 2020 12:14 AM IST
prayagraj news
1 of 5
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
हरिद्वार, नरोरा और कानपुर बांधों से मंगलवार को भी गंगा में 4.73 लाख क्यूसेक पानी छोड़े जाने से बाढ़ का खतरा पैदा हो गया है। देर रात हरिहर गंगा आरती स्थल जलमग्न हो गया। बुधवार से गंगा आरती ऊपर होगी।
