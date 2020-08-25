शहर चुनें
अनशनकारी छात्रों को पुलिस ने उठाया, हंगामा, सात छात्र हिरासत में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Tue, 25 Aug 2020 11:44 PM IST
 इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय (इविवि) में परीक्षाओं के विरोध और कई मांगों को लेकर 35 दिनों से क्रमिक अनशन पर बैठे छात्रों को पुलिस ने मंगलवार को अनशन स्थल से उठा दिया। सात छात्रों को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया। हालांकि बाद में सभी को निजी मुचलके पर छोड़ दिया गया। 

 
