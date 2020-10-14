खिलौना फैक्टरी ब्लास्ट: तीनों भाई थे शादीशुदा, बच्चे हैं छोटे, बताया गया है पापा पट्टी बंधवा कर आ जाएंगे

{"_id":"5f8670128ebc3e9b8a15a1bb","slug":"toy-factory-blast-in-aligarh-all-three-brothers-were-married-children-are-small","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093f\u0932\u094c\u0928\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f: \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e, \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u092a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0906 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खिलौना फैक्टरी में धमाका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतकों के घर में पसरा मातम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
खिलौना फैक्टरी में धमाका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मलबा हटाती टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मलवा हटाते हुए लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
toy factory blast
- फोटो : अमर उजाला