अलीगढ़ खिलौना फैक्टरी में ब्लास्ट की तस्वीरें, खौफनाक था मंजर, ढाई किलोमीटर दूर तक महसूस हुआ कंपन

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, अलीगढ़, Updated Wed, 14 Oct 2020 08:34 AM IST
खिलौना फैक्टरी में धमाका
खिलौना फैक्टरी में धमाका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अलीगढ़ जिले के दिल्ली गेट थाना इलाके में घनी आबादी वाले मोहल्ला खटीकान में खिलौना पिस्तौल बनाने वाले एक कारखाने में मंगलवार शाम को अचानक विस्फोट होने से दो सगे भाइयों सहित चार लोगों की मौत हो गई। इसमें 12 से अधिक लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों का उपचार जेएन मेडिकल कॉलेज में कराया जा रहा है। 
खिलौना फैक्टरी में धमाका
खिलौना फैक्टरी में धमाका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खिलौना फैक्टरी धमाका
खिलौना फैक्टरी धमाका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा लोग और पुलिस
मौके पर जमा लोग और पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धमाके के बाद राहत एवं बचाव कार्य करते लोग
धमाके के बाद राहत एवं बचाव कार्य करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धमाके के बाद राहत एवं बचाव कार्य
धमाके के बाद राहत एवं बचाव कार्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खिलौना फैक्टरी में धमाका
खिलौना फैक्टरी में धमाका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा लोग और पुलिस
मौके पर जमा लोग और पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा लोग और पुलिस
मौके पर जमा लोग और पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खिलौना फैक्टरी में धमाका
खिलौना फैक्टरी में धमाका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
