अलीगढ़ खिलौना फैक्टरी में ब्लास्ट की तस्वीरें, खौफनाक था मंजर, ढाई किलोमीटर दूर तक महसूस हुआ कंपन

{"_id":"5f866abb8ebc3e9bf733bee5","slug":"photos-of-toy-factory-blast-in-aligarh-vibration-felt-up-to-two-and-a-half-kilometers-away","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0916\u093f\u0932\u094c\u0928\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930, \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u0938\u0942\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खिलौना फैक्टरी में धमाका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f866abb8ebc3e9bf733bee5","slug":"photos-of-toy-factory-blast-in-aligarh-vibration-felt-up-to-two-and-a-half-kilometers-away","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0916\u093f\u0932\u094c\u0928\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930, \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u0938\u0942\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खिलौना फैक्टरी धमाका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f866abb8ebc3e9bf733bee5","slug":"photos-of-toy-factory-blast-in-aligarh-vibration-felt-up-to-two-and-a-half-kilometers-away","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0916\u093f\u0932\u094c\u0928\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930, \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u0938\u0942\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर जमा लोग और पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f866abb8ebc3e9bf733bee5","slug":"photos-of-toy-factory-blast-in-aligarh-vibration-felt-up-to-two-and-a-half-kilometers-away","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0916\u093f\u0932\u094c\u0928\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930, \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u0938\u0942\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धमाके के बाद राहत एवं बचाव कार्य करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f866abb8ebc3e9bf733bee5","slug":"photos-of-toy-factory-blast-in-aligarh-vibration-felt-up-to-two-and-a-half-kilometers-away","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0916\u093f\u0932\u094c\u0928\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930, \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u0938\u0942\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धमाके के बाद राहत एवं बचाव कार्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f866abb8ebc3e9bf733bee5","slug":"photos-of-toy-factory-blast-in-aligarh-vibration-felt-up-to-two-and-a-half-kilometers-away","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0916\u093f\u0932\u094c\u0928\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930, \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u0938\u0942\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खिलौना फैक्टरी में धमाका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f866abb8ebc3e9bf733bee5","slug":"photos-of-toy-factory-blast-in-aligarh-vibration-felt-up-to-two-and-a-half-kilometers-away","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0916\u093f\u0932\u094c\u0928\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930, \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u0938\u0942\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर जमा लोग और पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f866abb8ebc3e9bf733bee5","slug":"photos-of-toy-factory-blast-in-aligarh-vibration-felt-up-to-two-and-a-half-kilometers-away","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0916\u093f\u0932\u094c\u0928\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930, \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u0938\u0942\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर जमा लोग और पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f866abb8ebc3e9bf733bee5","slug":"photos-of-toy-factory-blast-in-aligarh-vibration-felt-up-to-two-and-a-half-kilometers-away","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0916\u093f\u0932\u094c\u0928\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930, \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u0938\u0942\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खिलौना फैक्टरी में धमाका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला