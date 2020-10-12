हाथरस कांड: वीडियो बनाने वालों से भी पूछताछ करेगी एसआईटी, फिर से ग्रामीण पुलिसकर्मियों के दर्ज किए बयान

{"_id":"5f8484e38ebc3e9bbb18ce7e","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-sit-will-also-interrogate-the-video-makers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़िता के घर फिर पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8484e38ebc3e9bbb18ce7e","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-sit-will-also-interrogate-the-video-makers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8484e38ebc3e9bbb18ce7e","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-sit-will-also-interrogate-the-video-makers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांव में जांच करती एसआईटी की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8484e38ebc3e9bbb18ce7e","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-sit-will-also-interrogate-the-video-makers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8484e38ebc3e9bbb18ce7e","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-sit-will-also-interrogate-the-video-makers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला