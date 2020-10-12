शहर चुनें
हाथरस कांड: वीडियो बनाने वालों से भी पूछताछ करेगी एसआईटी, फिर से ग्रामीण पुलिसकर्मियों के दर्ज किए बयान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Mon, 12 Oct 2020 10:01 PM IST
पीड़िता के घर फिर पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम
पीड़िता के घर फिर पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिटिया के मामले में एसआईटी की जांच जारी है। एसआईटी ने सोमवार को फिर कुछ ग्रामीणों के बयान लिए और कुछ पुलिसकर्मियों से भी पूछताछ की। इस प्रकरण को लेकर कई वीडियो वायरल हो चुके हैं। इनमें थाने में व जिला अस्पताल में बिटिया की मां का वीडियो भी शामिल हैं। 
 
hathras case hathras rape hathras rape case

