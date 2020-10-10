शहर चुनें
हाथरस कांड में एसआईटी ने पुलिसकर्मियों से पूछे सवाल, सीन रीक्रिएट करने को लेकर मचा हल्ला, जातीय तनाव बरकरार

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Sat, 10 Oct 2020 09:36 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिटिया के प्रकरण में एसआईटी की जांच में तेजी आ रही है। एसआईटी ने शुक्रवार को भी पुलिस लाइन में कई पुलिसकर्मियों और कुछ ग्रामीणों से पूछताछ की और उनके बयान लिए। लोगों को यह भी जानकारी मिली कि एसआईटी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर वारदात के दृश्य को रीक्रिएट करेगी। इसके मद्देनजर काफी मीडियाकर्मी भी वहां जुट गए, लेकिन देर शाम तक एसआईटी वहां नहीं पहुंची।
 
hathras case hathras rape hathras rape case

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड में नया खुलासा, चैनल के स्टिंग ऑपरेशन में खुला राज, घायल बिटिया के साथ कोई पुलिसकर्मी...

10 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: बिटिया की संदीप से दोस्ती के सवाल पर भड़का परिवार, 'बराबर वालों में होती है दोस्ती, हमारी बेटी मरी और...'

10 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड में एक और वीडियो वायरल, बिटिया घायल अवस्था में ले रही थी इस आरोपी का नाम

9 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: आरोपियों के परिजन बोले-'हमारे बच्चे निर्दोष, इन्हें झूठा फंसाया गया है', जब जीभ काटी गई तो...

9 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस रेप केस में नया मोड़, बिटिया और एक आरोपी के बीच गहरी दोस्ती की चर्चाएं

6 अक्टूबर 2020

नरेश त्यागी हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: जान बचाने को 70 मीटर तक भागते रहे नरेश त्यागी, बदमाशों ने अंतिम सांस तक सिर में मारी गोलियां

10 अक्टूबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

Pollution in Agra: ताजमहल पर धूल कणों का हमला, आगरा में खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा प्रदूषण

10 अक्टूबर 2020

परिजनों से मिलने पहुंचे एसएसपी महेंद्र प्रताप
Kanpur

बीवी को प्रेमी की बाहों में आपत्तिजनक हालत में देख पति ने फरसे से काटा सिर, पैदल लेकर पहुंचा थाने

10 अक्टूबर 2020

होम आइसोलेशन।
Gorakhpur

होम आइसोलेशन में कोरोना मरीजों पर ऐसे रखें नजर, इन स्थितियों में करें डॉक्टर से संपर्क

10 अक्टूबर 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। (file)
Gorakhpur

योगी आदित्यनाथ पांच बार सांसद बनने के बाद बने थे यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री, जानिए इनके सफर की कहानी

10 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे और चंदन सिंह। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

विकास दुबे की तरह इस बदमाश ने भी फैलाया था आतंक, अब जेल में लिख रहा 'किताब'

10 अक्टूबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना से ठीक होने के बाद इन अंगों पर पड़ रहा असर, जानिए डॉक्टर क्या दे रहे हैं सलाह

10 अक्टूबर 2020

बीवी का सिर काट कर थाने पहुंचा युवक
Kanpur

एक हाथ में कटा सिर, दूसरे में फरसा लेकर थाने पहुंचा किन्नर, टपकता लहू देख पुलिस के उड़े होश

10 अक्टूबर 2020

हथिनी आर्या
Agra

हाथी 'आर्य' को भीख मंगाने के लिए कर दिया अंधा, 55 वर्षीय बेजुबान की रोशनी लौटाने में जुटी टीम

10 अक्टूबर 2020

शरदीय नवरात्र के लिए तैयार बाजार में आई दुर्गा मूर्ति, सिंहासन और पोशाकें
Agra

Navratri 2020: नवरात्र में राजकोट के सिंहासन पर विराजेंगी मैया, देखें तस्वीरें

10 अक्टूबर 2020

डेमोसाइल क्रेन की दस्तक से चहकी चंबल
Agra

डेमोसाइल क्रेन की दस्तक से चहकी चंबल, छह हजार किलोमीटर दूर से उड़कर पहुंचे पक्षी

10 अक्टूबर 2020

Uttarakhand: Three Leopard Walked in Market area in Pithoragarh, Captured In Cctv Photos
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: बाजार में घूमते दिखे तीन तेंदुए, CCTV की फुटेज देख दहशत में लोग, तस्वीरें...

9 अक्टूबर 2020

prayagraj news : झूंसी में छोटा राजन के शार्प शूटर राजेश यादव का मकान पीडीए ने ढहा दिया।
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में अब छोटा राजन के गुर्गे राजेश यादव के घर पर चला पीडीए का बुलडोजर

9 अक्टूबर 2020

naresh tyagi murder
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता के मामा की हत्या में खुलासा, अगर थोड़ी देर पहले घर से निकलते तो नहीं जाती जान

9 अक्टूबर 2020

बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: गोरखपुर में बार एसोसिएशन का चुनाव संपन्न, जानिए कब आएगा इसका परिणाम

9 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

संडे हो या मंडे रोज खाओ अंडे, लेकिन सेहत के लिए हानिकारक भी है, जानकारी पढ़ें फायदे में रहेंगे

9 अक्टूबर 2020

Farmers made crisis into opportunity in bhelsar in Ayodhya.
Lucknow

किसानों ने अभिशाप को बनाया वरदान, अब सफेद रेत पर हरा सोना उगाकर हो रहे मालामाल, तस्वीरें

9 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़िता के घर फिर पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम
पीड़िता के घर फिर पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में जांच करती एसआईटी की टीम
गांव में जांच करती एसआईटी की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव बघना में शांति समिति की बैठक करते एसडीएम व सीओ
गांव बघना में शांति समिति की बैठक करते एसडीएम व सीओ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
