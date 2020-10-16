हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने खंगाला आरोपियों का घर, मोबाइल और कपड़ों से खुलेगा राज, परिजनों की देखी कॉल डिटेल

{"_id":"5f8912a05cf7176ba67ffa87","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-cbi-team-searched-the-house-of-the-accused-took-away-mobiles-and-clothes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u0930, \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीबीआई की टीम ने आरोपियों के घर खंगाले
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपियों के घर में पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीढ़ी लगाकर छत पर जाते सीबीआई टीम के सदस्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला