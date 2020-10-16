शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras Rape Case Victim News CBI team searched the house of the accused Took away mobiles and clothes

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने खंगाला आरोपियों का घर, मोबाइल और कपड़ों से खुलेगा राज, परिजनों की देखी कॉल डिटेल

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Fri, 16 Oct 2020 08:55 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 5
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीबीआई की टीम बृहस्पतिवार को फिर बिटिया के गांव पहुंची। टीम ने करीब साढ़े तीन घंटे तक आरोपियों के घरों को खंगाला और कपड़ों से लेकर मोबाइल फोन तक के बारे में जानकारी ली और परिवार के सदस्यों के फोन की कॉल डिटेल देखी। हालांकि, आरोपियों के परिजनों से टीम ने अभी विस्तार से पूछताछ नहीं की। इसके अलावा सीबीआई ने कई अन्य लोगों से भी कैंप कार्यालय में पूछताछ की और विभिन्न पहलुओं को लेकर जांच पड़ताल की। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack NDA/NA-1 2021: इन टिप्स की मदद से 2nd पेपर में पाएं 600 में से 550 अंक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states aligarh hathras uttar pradesh hathras case hathras rape hathras rape case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे अपर मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: बिटिया के पिता बोले- कोर्ट में अंग्रेजी में बात कर रहे थे, डीएम को कड़ी फटकार

14 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड : पूछताछ के बाद केन, चप्पल और अन्य सामान साथ ले गई सीबीआई

14 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Flipkartsale

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: एक और 48 सेकेंड का वीडियो आया सामने, बिटिया ने बताया आरोपी संदीप ने क्यों दबाया गला?

14 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Lucknow

हाथरस कांड: मुंबई या दिल्ली में हो मामले की सुनवाई, गुप्त रखी जाए सीबीआई जांच की रिपोर्ट

12 अक्टूबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें प्रारंभिक नवरात्रि आपके लिए कैसे होगी शुभ ?
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें प्रारंभिक नवरात्रि आपके लिए कैसे होगी शुभ ?
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Lucknow

हाथरस कांड: जब जज ने पूछा-रात में क्यों किया बिटिया का अंतिम संस्कार, डीएम ने दिया ये तर्क

12 अक्टूबर 2020

पीड़िता के घर फिर पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: वीडियो बनाने वालों से भी पूछताछ करेगी एसआईटी, फिर से ग्रामीण पुलिसकर्मियों के दर्ज किए बयान

12 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सपना चौधरी
Chandigarh

सपना चौधरी और पति वीर साहू के खिलाफ दो युवकों ने की अभद्र टिप्पणी, दर्ज कराई गई शिकायत

16 अक्टूबर 2020

आरोपियों को ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल)
Agra

हिंसा फैलाने की साजिश में गिरफ्तार अतीकुर्रहमान को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, मुजफ्फरनगर दंगे से जुड़े तार

16 अक्टूबर 2020

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Flipkartsale

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
विज्ञापन
बलिया हत्याकांड के आरोपी को मिठाई खिलाते भाजपा विधायक
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: आरोपी रहता था भाजपा विधायक की परछाईं की तरह, अधिकारियों में था रसूख 

16 अक्टूबर 2020

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की खुदकुशी का मामला
Chitrakoot

यूपी: सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने दी जान, किशोरी ने आरोपियों से 20 मिनट की थी बात, पुलिस ने खंगाली कॉल डिटेल

16 अक्टूबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें प्रारंभिक नवरात्रि आपके लिए कैसे होगी शुभ ?
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें प्रारंभिक नवरात्रि आपके लिए कैसे होगी शुभ ?
हाथी पर योग करते बाबा रामदेव
Agra

हाथी पर योगासन कर फंसे बाबा रामदेव, कानूनी नोटिस जारी, जवाब न देने पर हो सकती है कार्रवाई

16 अक्टूबर 2020

मां विंध्यवासिनी
Mirzapur

Shardiya Navratri 2020: नवरात्रि पर इन नियमों से ही भक्त कर सकेंगे मां विंध्यवासिनी के दर्शन-पूजन

16 अक्टूबर 2020

आरोपी को पकड़ती पुलिस
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: तस्वीरें बयां कर रहीं अधिकारियों की लापरवाही की हकीकत, 4 साल पहले लिखी गई थी पटकथा

15 अक्टूबर 2020

Elephant Run For Attack on tourist Jeep in Corbett National Park
Dehradun

कॉर्बेट नेशनल पार्क में दिल्ली के पर्यटकों की जिप्सी के पीछे दौड़ पड़े गजराज, ऐसे बची सबकी जान, तस्वीरें...

15 अक्टूबर 2020

Dehradun Asan Conservation includes in international Ramsar Site, See photos
Dehradun

इंटरनेशनल वेटलैंड साइट में शामिल हुआ देहरादून का आसन कंजर्वेशन, देखिए खूबसूरत तस्वीरें...

15 अक्टूबर 2020

इस घर में सात लोगों की हुई हत्या।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस घर में सात लोगों को उतार दिया गया था मौत के घाट, जानिए क्या हुआ था इस 'कत्लेआम' से पहले

15 अक्टूबर 2020

गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर का यह नजारा देख झूम उठेंगे आप, तस्वीरों में देखें इसकी सुंदरता

15 अक्टूबर 2020

hobbit house saharanpur
Meerut

यूपी के दो भाइयों ने न्यूजीलैंड की तर्ज पर बनाया हाॅबिट हाउस, इसमें रहने वाले को नहीं होगा तनाव

15 अक्टूबर 2020

Atal Tunnel Rohatng and tourist places in lahaul spiti himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: अटल टनल में 9 किमी का सफर और फिर ग्लेशियरों से भरी वादियों के दीदार, रूह खुश हो जाएगी

15 अक्टूबर 2020

सोहगीबरवा थाना।
Gorakhpur

यूपी के इस थाने में पांच साल से नहीं दर्ज हुई एक भी एफआईआर, फिर भी कोई पुलिसवाला नहीं चाहता पोस्टिंग

15 अक्टूबर 2020

जांच करती पुलिस
Meerut

मेरठ में ताबड़तोड़ छापामारी... पकड़े गए दो मिनी कमेले, भारी मात्रा में मांस बरामद, तस्वीरें

15 अक्टूबर 2020

शव को घर ले जाती पुलिस, जांच करती फॉरेंसिक टीम
Lucknow

बाराबंकी प्रकरण : कड़ी सुरक्षा में हुआ किशोरी का अंतिम संस्कार, गांव में भारी पुलिस बल तैनात

15 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीबीआई की टीम ने आरोपियों के घर खंगाले
सीबीआई की टीम ने आरोपियों के घर खंगाले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीबीआई की टीम
सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपियों के घर में पुलिस
आरोपियों के घर में पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीढ़ी लगाकर छत पर जाते सीबीआई टीम के सदस्य
सीढ़ी लगाकर छत पर जाते सीबीआई टीम के सदस्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X