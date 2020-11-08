शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras Rape Case News CBI interrogated the victim relative

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने बिटिया के रिश्तेदार से पूछे सवाल, पिता बोले-हमारे रिश्तेदारों से ज्यादा और आरोपियों के...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Sun, 08 Nov 2020 09:15 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 5
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस के चंदपा की बिटिया के प्रकरण में पीड़िता के परिवार और आरोपियों के परिवार से सीबीआई की पूछताछ लगातार जारी है। बिटिया के पिता ने कहा है कि सीबीआई द्वारा ज्यादातर हमारे सभी रिश्तेदारों से पूछताछ की जा रही है, जबकि आरोपी पक्ष के कम रिश्तेदारों से ही पूछताछ की गई है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states aligarh hathras uttar pradesh hathras case hathras rape hathras rape case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: बेटी के साथ हुई घटना को बताते हुए फफक-फफक कर रोने लगीं बिटिया की मां, पिता बोले...

7 नवंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने बहन के प्रेम प्रसंग पर पूछा सवाल, भाई बोला-वो ऐसी नहीं थी, कभी एक थप्पड़ भी नहीं मारा

7 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने बिटिया की मां और भाई से मौका-ए-वारदात पर पूछा, उस दिन क्या-क्या और कैसे-कैसे हुआ

7 नवंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Lucknow

हाथरस कांड: पीड़ित परिवार को यूपी में जान का खतरा, कोर्ट में बोलीं वकील-जो वादा किया था अब तक पूरा नहीं हुआ

6 नवंबर 2020

इन राशियों का साथ कभी नहीं छोड़ती माँ लक्ष्मी ? जानें क्यों
astrology

इन राशियों का साथ कभी नहीं छोड़ती माँ लक्ष्मी ? जानें क्यों
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: ‘इस बार तो त्योहार हमारे लिए खोटा हो गया है’ बिटिया के पिता बोले, हम अपनी बेटी...

6 नवंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: बिटिया की मां और बड़े भाई से तीन घंटे तक सीबीआई ने पूछे सवाल, चंदपा थाने के रिकॉर्ड खंगाले

4 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Moradabad double murder case
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद पिता-पुत्री हत्याकांड: समरीन ने चींखते हुए कहा था मैं बच जाऊंगी...आरोपी बोला-तू जिंदा रही तो हम कैसे बचेंगे

8 नवंबर 2020

पति ने की पत्नी की हत्या करने की कोशिश
Agra

कार में पत्नी का दबाया गला फिर खिलाई नींद की गोलियां, जाम की वजह से ऐसे बची महिला की जान

8 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
मॉर्निंग वॉक करने निकले लोग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: सुबह की हवा सबसे जहरीली, न करें मॉर्निंग वॉक, लोगों को हो रही परेशानी

8 नवंबर 2020

ओपीडी में बच्चे की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते कर्मचारी
Gorakhpur

ओपीडी के मरीजों को अस्पताल में घुसने से पहले पूरी करनी होगी ये प्रक्रिया, जानिए क्या है वजह

8 नवंबर 2020

इन राशियों का साथ कभी नहीं छोड़ती माँ लक्ष्मी ? जानें क्यों
astrology

इन राशियों का साथ कभी नहीं छोड़ती माँ लक्ष्मी ? जानें क्यों
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस व ग्रामीणों की भीड़।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: बेटी संग हैवानियत से हर तरफ गुस्सा, लोगों ने कहा- 'चढ़ा दो फांसी'

8 नवंबर 2020

वर्तमान एडीजी कानपुर जयनारायण सिंह और हिस्ट्रीशीटर मिथुन। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में इस बदमाश से खौफ खा रही थी पुलिस, वर्तमान एडीजी कानपुर ने ऐसे निकाला था इनका डर

8 नवंबर 2020

गोरखपुर खाद कारखाना और कुतुब मिनार।
Gorakhpur

पाकिस्तान से ऊंचा है गोरक्षनगरी के खाद कारखाने का प्रिलिंग टावर, कुतुब मीनार से भी है दोगुना

8 नवंबर 2020

nikita murder case
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड: तौसीफ और रेहान को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सोशल मीडिया से सामने आया एक और सच

8 नवंबर 2020

पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस-वे की गुणवत्ता की जांच करते अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह एवं गोपन अवनीश अवस्थी
Azamgarh

जनवरी के अंत तक पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस-वे पर फर्राटा भरेंगे वाहन, 50 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा काम पूरा 

7 नवंबर 2020

चिराग पासवान
Bihar

बिहार एग्जिट पोल: कहीं लंका की जगह अयोध्या तो नहीं जला आए पीएम मोदी के हनुमान

7 नवंबर 2020

गृह मंत्री अनिल विज, राम रहीम, जेल मंत्री रणजीत सिंह चौटाला
Chandigarh

राम रहीम की पैरोल पर बड़ा खुलासा, न 'बाबा' को पता, न गृह मंत्री को, जेल मंत्री ने कही बड़ी बात

7 नवंबर 2020

पंचायत में शामिल किसान नेता
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर: भाकियू की महापंचायत में शासन, प्रशासन के खिलाफ भड़का किसानों का आक्रोश, देखें तस्वीरें

7 नवंबर 2020

roorkee news: gas cylinder blast in sweet shop, eleven people injured, photos
Dehradun

भट्ठी के पास गैस सिलिंडर लीक होने से हुआ धमाका, तीसरी मंजिल तक रखा सामान भी उड़ा, तस्वीरें

7 नवंबर 2020

नर्तकी के साथ ठुमके लगाता सिपाही
Kanpur

नर्तकी के साथ ठुमके लगाते सिपाही का वीडियो वायरल, निलंबित

7 नवंबर 2020

Char dham yatra 2020: gujrat devotees going for badrinath yatra vehicle fell in to river at
Chamoli

बदरीनाथ जा रहे गुजरात के यात्रियों का वाहन अलकनंदा में गिरा, एक की मौत, दो लापता, तस्वीरों में दर्दनाक मंजर

7 नवंबर 2020

जयवीर।
Chandigarh

12 साल की उम्र, तीन साल की मेहनत...लिख डाला 40 हजार शब्दों का उपन्यास

7 नवंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिटिया के रिश्तेदारों से पूछताछ करती सीआरपीएफ
बिटिया के रिश्तेदारों से पूछताछ करती सीआरपीएफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X