हाथरस कांड: बिटिया के पिता का बड़ा बयान, बोले-मामले ने उलझा दिया है, पता नहीं कब पूरी होगी सीबीआई की जांच

{"_id":"5f96e53d8ebc3e5be028c93d","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-victim-father-big-statement-says-this-case-has-complicated","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0932\u091d\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u092c \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f96e53d8ebc3e5be028c93d","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-victim-father-big-statement-says-this-case-has-complicated","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0932\u091d\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u092c \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f96e53d8ebc3e5be028c93d","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-victim-father-big-statement-says-this-case-has-complicated","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0932\u091d\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u092c \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f96e53d8ebc3e5be028c93d","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-victim-father-big-statement-says-this-case-has-complicated","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0932\u091d\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u092c \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f96e53d8ebc3e5be028c93d","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-victim-father-big-statement-says-this-case-has-complicated","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0932\u091d\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u092c \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिटिया के घर के बाहर बैठे पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला