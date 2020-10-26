शहर चुनें
हाथरस कांड: बिटिया के पिता का बड़ा बयान, बोले-मामले ने उलझा दिया है, पता नहीं कब पूरी होगी सीबीआई की जांच

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Mon, 26 Oct 2020 08:37 PM IST
Hathras gang Rape Case
Hathras gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस के चंदपा इलाके की बिटिया के प्रकरण में सीबीआई की जांच जारी है। इस बीच बिटिया के पिता का बड़ा बयान सामने आया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि इस बार मवेशियों के लिए चारे का इंतजाम भी नहीं है। सभी काम-धंधे ठप पड़े हैं, इसलिए हमने अपने पशुओं को रिश्तेदारों की सुपुर्दगी में दे दिया है। उनका यह भी कहना है कि इस मामले ने उनके पूरे परिवार को उलझा कर रख दिया है। अब पता नहीं सीबीआई की जांच में कितना समय लग जाए। 
 
