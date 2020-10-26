हाथरस कांड: बिटिया के घर से पशुओं को ले गए रिश्तेदार, परिजन नहीं कर पा रहे थे देखभाल

{"_id":"5f964ea98ebc3e9bfa0cd71f","slug":"hathras-case-latest-update-relatives-given-the-responsibility-of-pet-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0936\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u092d\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाथरस कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f964ea98ebc3e9bfa0cd71f","slug":"hathras-case-latest-update-relatives-given-the-responsibility-of-pet-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0936\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u092d\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पशुओं को ले गए रिश्तेदार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f964ea98ebc3e9bfa0cd71f","slug":"hathras-case-latest-update-relatives-given-the-responsibility-of-pet-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0936\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u092d\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाथरस कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f964ea98ebc3e9bfa0cd71f","slug":"hathras-case-latest-update-relatives-given-the-responsibility-of-pet-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0936\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u092d\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f964ea98ebc3e9bfa0cd71f","slug":"hathras-case-latest-update-relatives-given-the-responsibility-of-pet-animals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0936\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u092d\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिटिया के घर के बाहर बैठे पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला