हाथरस मामले में नया मोड़, एक आरोपी के नाबालिग होने की खबर, परिजनों ने किया दावा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Tue, 20 Oct 2020 01:05 PM IST
हाथरस कांड
हाथरस कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस कांड में सीबीआई की जांच जैसे-जैसे आगे बढ़ रही है, नए-नए खुलासे सामने आ रहे हैं। मंगलवार को मामले में एक नया मोड़ आया है। कथित सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के चार आरोपी फिलहाल अलीगढ़ के जिला कारागार में बंद हैं, लेकिन उनमें से एक के परिजनों ने अपने बेटे के नाबालिग होने का दावा किया है। इस नए खुलासे से सब लोग हैरान हैं।

 
हाथरस कांड
हाथरस कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिटिया के घर के बाहर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
बिटिया के घर के बाहर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे सीबीआई के अधिकारी
घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे सीबीआई के अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस कांड
हाथरस कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस कांड
हाथरस कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
