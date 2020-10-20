हाथरस मामले में नया मोड़, एक आरोपी के नाबालिग होने की खबर, परिजनों ने किया दावा

{"_id":"5f8e92598ebc3e75024936ea","slug":"hathras-case-latest-update-in-hindi-parents-of-an-accused-claims-him-as-minor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u090f\u0915 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाथरस कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8e92598ebc3e75024936ea","slug":"hathras-case-latest-update-in-hindi-parents-of-an-accused-claims-him-as-minor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u090f\u0915 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिटिया के घर के बाहर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8e92598ebc3e75024936ea","slug":"hathras-case-latest-update-in-hindi-parents-of-an-accused-claims-him-as-minor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u090f\u0915 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे सीबीआई के अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8e92598ebc3e75024936ea","slug":"hathras-case-latest-update-in-hindi-parents-of-an-accused-claims-him-as-minor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u090f\u0915 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाथरस कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8e92598ebc3e75024936ea","slug":"hathras-case-latest-update-in-hindi-parents-of-an-accused-claims-him-as-minor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u090f\u0915 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाथरस कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला