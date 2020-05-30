दो साल में तीसरी बार 'जख्मी' हुआ ताजमहल, आंधी से यमुना की तरफ की रेलिंग गिरी

{"_id":"5ed162c81165f464f37ee303","slug":"yamuna-side-railing-fell-in-taj-mahal-due-to-the-storm-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 '\u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940' \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932, \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u092e\u0941\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आंधी से स्मारक में हुआ नुकसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आंधी से स्मारक में हुआ नुकसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना की तरफ की रेलिंग गिरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आंधी से स्मारक में हुआ नुकसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala