चंबल नदी का जलस्तर घटने से राष्ट्रीय जलीय जीव डॉल्फिन पर मंडराया 'संकट', देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5ed1191c9965162e233a2646","slug":"dolphins-unable-to-dive-in-chambal-river-due-to-decrease-water-level","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u092c\u0932 \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u091c\u0932\u0940\u092f \u091c\u0940\u0935 \u0921\u0949\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंबल नदी में डॉल्फिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed1191c9965162e233a2646","slug":"dolphins-unable-to-dive-in-chambal-river-due-to-decrease-water-level","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u092c\u0932 \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u091c\u0932\u0940\u092f \u091c\u0940\u0935 \u0921\u0949\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंबल नदी में डॉल्फिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed1191c9965162e233a2646","slug":"dolphins-unable-to-dive-in-chambal-river-due-to-decrease-water-level","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u092c\u0932 \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u091c\u0932\u0940\u092f \u091c\u0940\u0935 \u0921\u0949\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंबल नदी में डॉल्फिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed1191c9965162e233a2646","slug":"dolphins-unable-to-dive-in-chambal-river-due-to-decrease-water-level","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u092c\u0932 \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u091c\u0932\u0940\u092f \u091c\u0940\u0935 \u0921\u0949\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0938\u0902\u0915\u091f', \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंबल नदी में कछुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला