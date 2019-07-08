यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे बस हादसा: 'देवदूत' बनकर आए निहाल, नाले में आधी डूबी बस से बचाईं जिन्दगियां

{"_id":"5d2336928ebc3e6d0c339c05","slug":"yamuna-expressway-accident-nihal-singh-rescue-injured-passengers-told-live-story-of-29-people-died","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u092e\u0941\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0935\u0947 \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: '\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0926\u0942\u0924' \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे के बाद सबसे पहले पहुंचे निहाल सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस हादसे के बाद राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुटे स्थानीय लोग व पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर घायलों को बाहर निकालने वाले छलेसर चौकी इंचार्ज अनिरुद्ध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नाले में गिरी बस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला