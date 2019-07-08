शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   yamuna expressway accident Nihal Singh Rescue Injured Passengers Told Live Story of 29 people died

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे बस हादसा: 'देवदूत' बनकर आए निहाल, नाले में आधी डूबी बस से बचाईं जिन्दगियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 06:34 PM IST
हादसे के बाद सबसे पहले पहुंचे निहाल सिंह
1 of 6
हादसे के बाद सबसे पहले पहुंचे निहाल सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैं खेत में शौच के लिए आया था। झरना नाले के पास ही था। तभी तेज आवाज आई। लगा कि नाले में कोई बस या ट्रक गिरा है। मैं दौड़ा आया, बस गिरी थी। चीख पुकार मची थी। बस आधी से ज्यादा डूब चुकी थी। लोग बाहर निकलना चाह रहे थे, लेकिन शीशे लगे थे। बस से खून बाहर आ रहा था। मैं समझ नहीं पा रहा था कि क्या करूं, मेरे पास मोबाइल भी नहीं था, जो किसी को फोन करके बुला लेता। मैं पानी में उतर गया। शीशा तोड़ा, बस से दो -तीन लोगों को बाहर निकाला। एक की जेब में मोबाइल था, उसे लेकर 100 नंबर पर पुलिस को फोन किया। बस हादसे के बाद सबसे पहले देवदूत बनकर पहुंचे निहाल सिंह ने हादसे के बाद बचाव कार्य शुरू किया। आगे की स्लाइड में पढ़िए हादसे की आंखों देखी पूरी घटना... 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
yamuna expressway accident today 29 passenger died up roadways bus
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे
Agra

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे बना जानलेवा, छह महीनों में 95 हादसे, भयावह है मृतकों का आंकड़ा

8 जुलाई 2019

झरना नाले में गिरी बस
Agra

एक्सप्रेस वे बस हादसा: 150 किमी की 'रफ्तार' से आई मौत, 60 फीट नीचे नाले में समाईं 29 जिंदगियां

8 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
बस हादसे की तस्वीरें
Agra

आगरा: ड्राइवर की झपकी से मौत के आगोश में समाए 29 लोग, नाले में बिखरे शव

8 जुलाई 2019

दुर्घटना
Lucknow

डिप्टी सीएम व परिवहन मंत्री ने देखा आगरा बस हादसे का भयावह दृश्य, बोले- अब ये होंगे इंतजाम

8 जुलाई 2019

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
अस्पताल में भर्ती प्रेमिका
Kanpur

सुहागरात के दिन पत्नी से पहले प्रेमिका को दिया ऑफर, बोला मेरे दोस्त से बनाओ संबंध, इंकार पर काटा गला

8 जुलाई 2019

रानी वर्मा
Lucknow

13 साल की उम्र में कट गए दोनों हाथ, फिर भी नहीं छोड़ा हौसला और लिख डाली जीत की कहानी

8 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

घायल का हाल जानते उपमुख्यमंत्री व परिवहन मंत्री साथ में अधिकारीगण
Agra

बस हादसा: उप मुख्यमंत्री और परिवहन मंत्री ने जाना घायलों का हाल, घटनास्थल का किया निरीक्षण

8 जुलाई 2019

कुत्ते ने काटा
Chandigarh

जानिए कुत्ते को देखकर क्या न करें और काटने पर क्या करें, जान भी जा सकती है सावधान रहें

8 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

केजीएमयू: डाक्टरों ने आंत के टुकड़े से बनाया किशोरी का निजी अंग, अब जी सकेगी शादीशुदा जिंदगी

8 जुलाई 2019

मसूरी में बारिश
Dehradun

मसूरी में मूसलाधार बारिश से मौसम में आई ठंडक, देखिए सुहावने मौसम की तस्वीरें...

8 जुलाई 2019

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
परमवीर विक्रम बत्रा
Chandigarh

कारगिल के 20 साल: 2 हजार किमी का सफर तय कर 22 जवान आएंगे ‘शेरशाह’ को सलामी देने

8 जुलाई 2019

मान महल में सेल्फी लेते लोग
Varanasi

पीएम के जाने के बाद इस जगह पर बढ़ी लोगों की चहलकदमी, जनता ने कहा 'थैंक्यू मोदी'

8 जुलाई 2019

मां के साथ सपना चौधरी
Chandigarh

सपना चौधरी की मां आई सामने, बताया बेटी क्यों आई राजनीति में, चुनाव लड़ने पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

8 जुलाई 2019

आम
Meerut

स्वीडन के बाद जर्मनी-इटली वाले चखेंगे सहारनपुर के इस आम का स्वाद, अब तक 51 क्विंटल भेजा विदेश 

8 जुलाई 2019

मौसम
Lucknow

मानसूनी करंट जोरों पर, मौसम विज्ञानी बोले- आज और कल भी झमाझम बारिश के आसार

8 जुलाई 2019

परमवीर विक्रम बत्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

‘तुम्हारे बीवी-बच्चे हैं, हट जाओ', कह दुश्मनों से भिड़ गए थे विक्रम बत्रा, पढ़ें शहीद की शौर्य गाथा

7 जुलाई 2019

सुहागरात के दिन ही प्रेमिका को जान से मारने की कोशिश
Fatehpur

दुल्हन करती रही इंतजार, पति ने प्रेमिका को बुलाकर की ऐसी हरकत, थाने पहुंचा मामला

7 जुलाई 2019

स्टेज पर डांस करतीं सपना चौधरी
Agra

तस्वीरें: सरकारी कार्यक्रम में सिर पर पल्लू डाल सपना चौधरी ने लगाए ठुमके, जमकर थिरके दर्शक

8 जुलाई 2019

ghaziabad murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, इस शख्स की वजह से प्रदीप ने पूरे परिवार को किया खत्म !

7 जुलाई 2019

gurugram murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम सामूहिक हत्याकांड: सबसे बड़ा सच आया सामने, मोबाइल डाटा रिकवरी करने वाली टीम भी हैरान

7 जुलाई 2019

प्रधान के बेटे की हत्या
Meerut

प्रधान के बेटे की हत्या: सरकारी गनर लेकर पुलिस फोर्स के सामने खेला खूनी खेल, लखनऊ तक मचा हड़कंप 

7 जुलाई 2019

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

हम लोग बारिश मा शादी नाही रक्खित है..अंग्रेज वर्ल्डकप रख दिहिन- राजू श्रीवास्तव

8 जुलाई 2019

हादसे के बाद सबसे पहले पहुंचे निहाल सिंह
हादसे के बाद सबसे पहले पहुंचे निहाल सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस हादसे के बाद राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुटे स्थानीय लोग व पुलिसकर्मी
बस हादसे के बाद राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुटे स्थानीय लोग व पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर घायलों को बाहर निकालने वाले छलेसर चौकी इंचार्ज अनिरुद्ध
घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर घायलों को बाहर निकालने वाले छलेसर चौकी इंचार्ज अनिरुद्ध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नाले में गिरी बस
नाले में गिरी बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नाले में गिरी बस
नाले में गिरी बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस
हादसे के बाद दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सौरव गांगुली को आज भी है लार्ड्स में टी-शर्ट उतारने का पछतावा

एक कप्तान जिसे टीम इंडिया की कमान उस वक्त सौंपी गई जब टीम अपने सबसे बुरे दौर से गुजर रही थी। उस कप्तान ने टीम को संभाला, मुश्किल परिस्थितियों से बाहर निकाला और चैंपियन बनाने की राह पर दौड़ा दिया।

8 जुलाई 2019

संदीप रेड्डी वांगा 3:00

‘प्यार में थप्पड़ मारने’ वाले बयान पर ट्रोल हुए ‘कबीर सिंह’ के निर्देशक संदीप रेड्डी, अब कही ये बात

8 जुलाई 2019

शाहजहांपुर 1:11

शाहजहांपुर में सीसीटीवी में कैद हुआ तेंदुआ, स्कूलों में अनिश्चितकालीन अवकाश

8 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:04

अब सरकार ढूंढकर देगी आपका मोबाइल!, देखिए कैसे

8 जुलाई 2019

wath business news in a click including launch of new Renault Duster 1:25

25 नए फीचर्स के साथ आई Renault Duster, यह है उद्योग जगत की बड़ी खबरें

8 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited