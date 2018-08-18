बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: इसलिए तीन बच्चों संग मां ने लगाई आग, जिंदा बचे बेटे ने बताया 'खौफनाक सच'
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला फिरोजाबाद, Updated Sat, 18 Aug 2018 08:45 PM IST
फिरोजाबाद में जिंदा जलकर महिला और दो बच्चों की मौत ने सबका दिल दहला दिया है। घटना के पीछे आर्थिक तंगी के चलते पति-पत्नी के झगड़े की बात सामने आई है। पुलिस ने पति को हिरासत में लिया है। मृतका अनीता का पति पवन उर्फ बंटी बेलदारी करके प्रति दिन तीन सौ रुपये कमाता था। उसने तीन ऐसी प्राइवेट चिटफंड कंपनियों से कर्जा ले रखा था जो स्वयं सहायता समूह से जुड़ी हैं।
