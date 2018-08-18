शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: इसलिए तीन बच्चों संग मां ने लगाई आग, जिंदा बचे बेटे ने बताया 'खौफनाक सच'

फिरोजाबाद, Updated Sat, 18 Aug 2018 08:45 PM IST
woman burnt alive
1 of 8
फिरोजाबाद में जिंदा जलकर महिला और दो बच्चों की मौत ने सबका दिल दहला दिया है। घटना के पीछे आर्थिक तंगी के चलते पति-पत्नी के झगड़े की बात सामने आई है। पुलिस ने पति को हिरासत में लिया है। मृतका अनीता का पति पवन उर्फ बंटी बेलदारी करके प्रति दिन तीन सौ रुपये कमाता था। उसने तीन ऐसी प्राइवेट चिटफंड कंपनियों से कर्जा ले रखा था जो स्वयं सहायता समूह से जुड़ी हैं। 
woman burnt alive children burnt alive self immolation

