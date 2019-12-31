शहर चुनें

Weather Update: नए साल में मौसम बदलेगा रंग, भीषण सर्दी में बारिश बढ़ा सकती है मुश्किलें

Weather Update: नए साल में मौसम बदलेगा रंग, भीषण सर्दी में बारिश बढ़ा सकती है मुश्किलें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 31 Dec 2019 08:34 PM IST
ठंड से ठिठुरे लोग
1 of 5
ठंड से ठिठुरे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए साल में मौसम रंग बदलेगा। पहले ही दिन से मौसम में बदलाव नजर आने लगेंगे। सुबह कोहरा छाए रहने के साथ दिन में पारा सामान्य से नीचे रह सकता है। शाम के बाद बादलों के छाने और बृहस्पतिवार-शुक्रवार को बारिश के आसार हैं। मौसम विभाग ने नए साल पर भीषण सर्दी से फिलहाल राहत नहीं मिलने की संभावनाएं व्यक्त की हैं। वहीं सर्द हवाओं के साथ बारिश भी पड़ सकती है।  
weather forecast winter weather update agra weather update
ठंड से ठिठुरे लोग
ठंड से ठिठुरे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंड से ठिठुरे पर्यटक
ठंड से ठिठुरे पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बादलों में छिपा सूरज
बादलों में छिपा सूरज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्कूली बच्चे
स्कूली बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्टेशन पर यात्रियों की भीड़
स्टेशन पर यात्रियों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
