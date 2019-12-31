नववर्ष के आगमन पर ब्रज में भक्ति की बयार, मंदिरों में राधे-राधे की जयकार, देखिए तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e0b42e08ebc3e87f62f6c7c","slug":"new-year-2020-celebrations-in-mathura-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u092e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0927\u0947-\u0930\u093e\u0927\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोशनी में नहाता प्रेम मंदिर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर श्रद्धालुओं की कतार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लड्डू गोपाल के लिए पोशाक खरीदती श्रद्धालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधे-राधे के जयकारों की गूंज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला