नववर्ष के आगमन पर ब्रज में भक्ति की बयार, मंदिरों में राधे-राधे की जयकार, देखिए तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा-वृंदावन, Updated Tue, 31 Dec 2019 07:03 PM IST
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नववर्ष 2020 के आगमन पर धर्म और आस्था की नगरी मथुरा और वृंदावन में भक्तों की भीड़ उमड़ रही है। देश-विदेश से आए भक्त ब्रज के मंदिरों में राधाकृष्ण की जय-जयकार कर रहे हैं। ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में तो एक दिन पहले ही दर्शन को भक्तों का हुजूम उमड़ पड़ा। यहां आए भक्त अपने आराध्य के दर्शन कर नववर्ष में सुख-शांति की मंगलकामना कर रहे हैं।
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोशनी में नहाता प्रेम मंदिर।
रोशनी में नहाता प्रेम मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर श्रद्धालुओं की कतार
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर श्रद्धालुओं की कतार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लड्डू गोपाल के लिए पोशाक खरीदती श्रद्धालु
लड्डू गोपाल के लिए पोशाक खरीदती श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधे-राधे के जयकारों की गूंज
राधे-राधे के जयकारों की गूंज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
