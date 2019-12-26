शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Weather Report: Chilling Weather In Agra

उफ्फ सर्दीः कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा शहर, ठिठुरी जिंदगी, पांच सालों में सबसे कम रहा तापमान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 11:47 AM IST
ताजनगरी में दृश्यता काफी कम रह गई
1 of 5
ताजनगरी में दृश्यता काफी कम रह गई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुबह और शाम के वक्त कोहरे के कारण ताजनगरी में दृश्यता काफी कम रह गई है, मानों आंखों पर कोहरे की पट्टी हो। वहीं बुधवार को सूरज ने भी दोपहर में दर्शन दिए। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसी मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार, जानिये ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
weather report north india winter season cold
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कानपुर में ठंड का कहर
Kanpur

कानपुर: ठंड का कहर, ठिठुर रहा शहर, आफत में जान, 16 लोगों ने तोड़ा दम

26 दिसंबर 2019

winter meerut
Meerut

सर्दी का सितम: हाड़ कंपा देने वाली ठंड ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड, पंद्रह साल में सबसे सर्द रहा क्रिसमस का दिन

26 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
थाने में सिपाही की वर्दी देने पहुंचे हाजी कदीर
Agra

बवाल के बीच सिपाही के लिए 'मसीहा' बने हाजी कदीर, उपद्रवियों की भीड़ से बचाकर घर में दी थी पनाह

26 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस व प्रशासन की ओर से चिह्नांकित किए उपद्रवियों के फोटो
Agra

फिरोजाबाद में हुए बवाल के बाद उपद्रवियों के फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर हुए वायरल

26 दिसंबर 2019

Gorakhpur Violence during CAA and NRC protest in india
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर हिंसाः आखिर वह कौन है जो आबोहवा में फैलाना चाहता है नफरत की आग

26 दिसंबर 2019

डेमो
Lucknow

लखनऊः न्यूनतम पारा @5.1 डिग्री, विज्ञानियों ने आने वाले दिनों में मौसम के बारे में दी ये जानकारी

26 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कोहरे के कारण वाहनों की लाइट जलाकर सड़कों पर निकल रहे लोग।
Varanasi

कोहरे और गलन के साथ दिन हुआ शुरू, कश्मीर में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ आने के बाद ऐसा होगा मौसम का हाल

26 दिसंबर 2019

मिसाइल मॉडल के साथ गौतम चौधरी
Agra

बेटे की मेहनत को मां ने बेची थी पुरखों की जमीन, आज पाया ये मुकाम, जापान से आया बुलावा

26 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
विज्ञापन
पथराव और उपद्रव करने वाले कौन?
Gorakhpur

CM योगी के शहर में और बड़ा बवाल कराने की फिराक में विदेशी ताकतें, सबूत भी देख लें

26 दिसंबर 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ को लेकर गोरखपुर में काफी रोचक किस्से प्रचलित
Gorakhpur

योगी आदित्यनाथ के एक बुलावे पर कभी दौड़े आते थे 'अंगद' और 'हनुमान', अब हुए लापता

26 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

सूर्यग्रहण कल, लखनऊ में एक मिनट पहले होगा शुरू, राशि के अनुसार करें भगवान की उपासना

26 दिसंबर 2019

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
Lucknow

अटल जी की भव्य प्रतिमा निहारते ही रह गए पीएम मोदी, रक्षामंत्री ने की सीएम योगी की तारीफ, तस्वीरें

26 दिसंबर 2019

डीएम आवास के बाहर विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं
Delhi

बच्चों की विनती के बाद पसीज गया डीएम अंकल का दिल, फर्जी आदेश जारी करने वाले छात्रों को मिली राहत

26 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस चस्पा कर रही नोटिस।
Gorakhpur

फरार उपद्रवियों की संपत्ति जब्त करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू, आरोपियों के घर चस्पा किया गया नोटिस

26 दिसंबर 2019

सूर्यग्रहण
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में सूर्य'ग्रहण: कितने बजे होगा शुरू, कब तक रहेगा असर, क्या करें और क्या न करें?

26 दिसंबर 2019

Solar Eclipse 2019: Amazing photographs captured of eclipse in many areas of Uttarakhand
Dehradun

Surya Grahan 2019: उत्तराखंड के कई इलाकों में अद्भुत दिखा ग्रहण का नजारा, तस्वीरों में हुआ कैद

26 दिसंबर 2019

Tourists arrived in Auli in large numbers for Christmas and new year 2020 celebration
Chamoli

क्रिसमस की छुट्टी और साल के अंत में जश्न मनाने भारी संख्या में औली पहुंचे पर्यटक, लगा जाम

26 दिसंबर 2019

प्याज चोरी करने वाले होमगार्ड
Agra

जेल गए 'खाकी वर्दी' में प्याज के 'लुटेरे', आधी रात दुकान का ताला तोड दिया था वारदात को अंजाम

26 दिसंबर 2019

सूर्यग्रहण मेला
Chandigarh

सूर्यग्रहण मेलाः पवित्र ब्रह्मसरोवर में हजारों श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई मोक्ष की डुबकी, देखिए तस्वीरे

26 दिसंबर 2019

दरोगा ने फेरीवाला बनकर बेचे केले
Agra

यूपी पुलिस के दरोगा ने फेरीवाला बनकर सड़क पर बेचे केले, चौंकाने वाली है वजह, देखें तस्वीरें

26 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून का विरोध करते लोग
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून : पुलिस की सख्ती के बाद थमा अफवाहों का दौर, 24 घंटे आपके मैसेज पर है नजर

26 दिसंबर 2019

सन्नी हिंदुस्तानी।
Chandigarh

बूट पॉलिश करने वाले की आवाज ने दुनिया को बनाया मुरीद, लेकिन रुला देगी घर की हालत, देखें तस्वीरें

26 दिसंबर 2019

ताजनगरी में दृश्यता काफी कम रह गई
ताजनगरी में दृश्यता काफी कम रह गई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सर्दी के दौरान गर्म कपड़ों में युवतियां
सर्दी के दौरान गर्म कपड़ों में युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सर्दी से बचाव करते जानवर
सर्दी से बचाव करते जानवर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्म कपड़ों में नजर आए सैलानी
गर्म कपड़ों में नजर आए सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
heavy fog in agra
heavy fog in agra
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

CAA विरोध में हिंसा को लेकर कंगना के बेबाक बोल, कहा- प्रदर्शन के दौरान वॉयलेंस गलत

कंगना रनौत ने अपनी फिल्म 'पंगा' के ट्रेलर लॉन्च पर सीएए का खुलकर पक्ष लिया। विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान दंगा करने वालों के खिलाफ बोलते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि किसने हक दिया बस जलाने का और हिंसा करने का। सुनिए क्या बोलीं कंगना।

26 दिसंबर 2019

प्रज्ञा ठाकुर 2:38

साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर के खिलाफ एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ताओं की नारेबाजी, लगाए- आतंकवादी वापस जाओ के नारे

26 दिसंबर 2019

सूर्य ग्रहण 1:18

Solar Eclipse 2019: साल का आखिरी सूर्यग्रहण, मंदिरों के कपाट हुए बंद

26 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:39

CAA के विरोध में हुई हिंसक घटनाओं पर बोले पीएम मोदी, अफवाहों पर हिंसा करने से खुद का ही नुकसान है

25 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस 1:38

यूपी पुलिस ने जारी किए प्रदर्शनकारियों के पोस्टर, CAA के विरोध में कर रहे थे हिंसक प्रदर्शन

25 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited