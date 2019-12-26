उफ्फ सर्दीः कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा शहर, ठिठुरी जिंदगी, पांच सालों में सबसे कम रहा तापमान

{"_id":"5e044f598ebc3e87b2709568","slug":"weather-report-chilling-weather-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092b\u094d\u092b \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0903 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0920\u093f\u0920\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजनगरी में दृश्यता काफी कम रह गई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सर्दी के दौरान गर्म कपड़ों में युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सर्दी से बचाव करते जानवर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्म कपड़ों में नजर आए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला