Weather Forecast Today: First Fog In Braj Traffic Slow On Highway

Weather Today: छाई कोहरे की घनी चादर, हाईवे पर रेंगते दिखे वाहन, देखिए ब्रज में कोहरे की तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 17 Nov 2020 10:42 AM IST
कोहरा: सड़क से लेकर खेतों तक दिखा कोहरा
1 of 5
कोहरा: सड़क से लेकर खेतों तक दिखा कोहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रविवार की शाम को झमाझम बारिश और रात में छिटपुट बूंदाबांदी के चलते तापमान में एक नौ डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 9 डिग्री लुढ़क कर 21 डिग्री पर आ गया। वहीं मंगलवार की सुबह कोहरे के साथ हुई। नवंबर माह में मंगलवार को पहली बार कोहरा पड़ने से जनजीवन प्रभावित दिखा। राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर वाहन रेंगते दिखाई दिए साथ ही लोग भी ठंड ठिठुरते नजर आए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
city & states agra uttar pradesh fog weather weather forecast braj today weather

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

कोहरा: सड़क से लेकर खेतों तक दिखा कोहरा
कोहरा: सड़क से लेकर खेतों तक दिखा कोहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टूंडला में रेलवे स्टेशन पर दिखा कोहरे का असर
टूंडला में रेलवे स्टेशन पर दिखा कोहरे का असर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा की सड़कों पर कोहरा
आगरा की सड़कों पर कोहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैनपुरी में भी कोहरे का असर दिखाई दिया
मैनपुरी में भी कोहरे का असर दिखाई दिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कासगंज में कोहरे की चादर
कासगंज में कोहरे की चादर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
