Weather Today: छाई कोहरे की घनी चादर, हाईवे पर रेंगते दिखे वाहन, देखिए ब्रज में कोहरे की तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5fb35a2f8e052b5b940018e7","slug":"weather-forecast-today-first-fog-in-braj-traffic-slow-on-highway","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Today: \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोहरा: सड़क से लेकर खेतों तक दिखा कोहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टूंडला में रेलवे स्टेशन पर दिखा कोहरे का असर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा की सड़कों पर कोहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैनपुरी में भी कोहरे का असर दिखाई दिया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कासगंज में कोहरे की चादर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला