ताजमहल के 'दीवानों' को मायूस कर रहा सिस्टम, स्लॉट बुकिंग जल्दी भरने से निराश लौटे सैलानी

{"_id":"5fb33b82f387944f30145df1","slug":"taj-mahal-online-tickets-sold-out-on-weekend-early-tourist-retuen-unhappy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0947 '\u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902' \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0942\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e, \u0938\u094d\u0932\u0949\u091f \u092c\u0941\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0936 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर सेल्फी लेतीं युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धुंध में ताजमहल का दृश्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर ऑनलाइन टिकट के लिए क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला