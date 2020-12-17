शहर चुनें
Weather Update: और गिरेगा पारा...कल से कोहरे के आसार, शीतलहर से छूटी कंपकपी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 17 Dec 2020 10:08 AM IST
गर्म कपड़ों में सैलानी
1 of 5
गर्म कपड़ों में सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पहाड़ों पर हुई भारी बर्फबारी के बाद मैदानी इलाके ठिठुर रहे हैं। पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में आगरा समेत सभी जिलों में दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 5-6 डिग्री नीचे चल रहा है। मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान केंद्र ने शुक्रवार से रविवार तक सुबह कोहरे का अनुमान जताया है। गुरुवार की सुबह शीतलहर चलने से लोग ठिठुरते नजर आए।
गर्म कपड़ों में सैलानी
गर्म कपड़ों में सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्म कपड़ों में ताजमहल पर सैलानी
गर्म कपड़ों में ताजमहल पर सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में छाया कोहरा का फाइल फोटो
आगरा में छाया कोहरा का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंड से ठिठुरे बच्चे
ठंड से ठिठुरे बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहाबाद मार्ग पर उड़ती धूल
फतेहाबाद मार्ग पर उड़ती धूल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
