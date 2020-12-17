Weather Update: और गिरेगा पारा...कल से कोहरे के आसार, शीतलहर से छूटी कंपकपी

{"_id":"5fdadff48ebc3e3d574406c1","slug":"weather-forecast-of-agra-today-temperature-drops-to-five-degrees-cold-waves","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Update: \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e...\u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930, \u0936\u0940\u0924\u0932\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0915\u092a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गर्म कपड़ों में सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्म कपड़ों में ताजमहल पर सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में छाया कोहरा का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंड से ठिठुरे बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहाबाद मार्ग पर उड़ती धूल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला