वसंत पंचमी: 'ऋतुराज' के साथ ब्रज में होली का आगाज, बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में 'प्रेमरंग' की बरसात

{"_id":"5e326f478ebc3e4b50554fff","slug":"vasant-panchami-2020-holi-celebration-start-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940: '\u090b\u0924\u0941\u0930\u093e\u091c' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0917\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0930\u0902\u0917' \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में बरसे प्रेमरंग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में होली के रंगों की वर्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में होली के रंगों की वर्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के मुख्य द्वार पर भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में होली के रंगों की वर्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में होली के रंगों की वर्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला