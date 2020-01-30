शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
वसंत पंचमी: 'ऋतुराज' के साथ ब्रज में होली का आगाज, बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में 'प्रेमरंग' की बरसात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा-वृंदावन, Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 12:24 PM IST
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में बरसे प्रेमरंग
1 of 8
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में बरसे प्रेमरंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ब्रज में वसंत पंचमी पर 40 दिवसीय फाग महोत्सव (होली) का शुभारंभ हो गया। बृहस्पतिवार की सुबह शृंगार आरती के बाद ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में अबीर-गुलाल से होली खेली गई। इस दौरान मंदिर में प्रेमरूपी रंगों की ऐसी बरसात हुई, जिसमें भक्त सराबोर हो गए। मंदिर परिसर ठाकुरजी के जयकारों से गुंजायमान हो गया।
vasant panchami 2020 holi 2020 barsana ki holi banke bihari temple vrindavan
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में बरसे प्रेमरंग
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में बरसे प्रेमरंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में होली के रंगों की वर्षा
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में होली के रंगों की वर्षा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में होली के रंगों की वर्षा
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में होली के रंगों की वर्षा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के मुख्य द्वार पर भक्तों की भीड़
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के मुख्य द्वार पर भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर
ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में होली के रंगों की वर्षा
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में होली के रंगों की वर्षा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में होली के रंगों की वर्षा
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में होली के रंगों की वर्षा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
