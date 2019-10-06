शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   UP Police not listening to the problems of victims

मथुरा: थाने की चौखट पर दम तोड़ रही 'फरियाद', डेढ़ महीने में तीन पीड़ितों ने दी जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sun, 06 Oct 2019 04:28 PM IST
जहर खाकर थाने पहुंचा व्यक्ति
जहर खाकर थाने पहुंचा व्यक्ति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
योगी जी, ये क्या हो रहा है मथुरा में। थानों में सुनवाई नहीं हो रही। पुलिस अफसर भी नहीं सुन रहे हैं। दबंगों से परेशान पीड़ित अपनी जान दे रहे हैं, वो भी थाने और कोतवाली में। शनिवार को राया थाना में जहर खाकर पहुंचे एक और व्यक्ति की जान चली गई। थाना सुनवाई के दौरान हुई इस घटना ने सभी को हिलाकर रख दिया है। 
जहर खाकर थाने पहुंचा व्यक्ति
जहर खाकर थाने पहुंचा व्यक्ति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक जोगेंद्र का फाइल फोटो
मृतक जोगेंद्र का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जोगेंद्र और उसकी पत्नी चंद्रवती के फाइल फोटो
जोगेंद्र और उसकी पत्नी चंद्रवती के फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाना मांट
थाना मांट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़ित व्यक्ति की फोटो (मौत से पहले की)
पीड़ित व्यक्ति की फोटो (मौत से पहले की) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आईजी रेंज ए सतीश गणेश
आईजी रेंज ए सतीश गणेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
