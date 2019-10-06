मथुरा: थाने की चौखट पर दम तोड़ रही 'फरियाद', डेढ़ महीने में तीन पीड़ितों ने दी जान

{"_id":"5d99c8028ebc3e01542f845e","slug":"up-police-not-listening-to-the-problems-of-victims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e: \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0916\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u092b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926', \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जहर खाकर थाने पहुंचा व्यक्ति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d99c8028ebc3e01542f845e","slug":"up-police-not-listening-to-the-problems-of-victims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e: \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0916\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u092b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926', \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक जोगेंद्र का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d99c8028ebc3e01542f845e","slug":"up-police-not-listening-to-the-problems-of-victims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e: \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0916\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u092b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926', \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जोगेंद्र और उसकी पत्नी चंद्रवती के फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d99c8028ebc3e01542f845e","slug":"up-police-not-listening-to-the-problems-of-victims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e: \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0916\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u092b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926', \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d99c8028ebc3e01542f845e","slug":"up-police-not-listening-to-the-problems-of-victims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e: \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0916\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u092b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926', \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
थाना मांट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d99c8028ebc3e01542f845e","slug":"up-police-not-listening-to-the-problems-of-victims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e: \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0916\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u092b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926', \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़ित व्यक्ति की फोटो (मौत से पहले की)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d99c8028ebc3e01542f845e","slug":"up-police-not-listening-to-the-problems-of-victims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e: \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0916\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u092b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926', \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईजी रेंज ए सतीश गणेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला