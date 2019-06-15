शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   up bar council chief murder Story of Friendship with murderer Advocate

उत्तर प्रदेश बार काउंसिल अध्यक्ष दरवेश हत्याकांडः खुलती जा रही 'रहस्यों की परतें'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 10:36 AM IST
हत्याकांड से कुछ समय पहले की तस्वीर में दरवेश यादव और लाल घेरे में हत्यारोपी मनीष
1 of 5
हत्याकांड से कुछ समय पहले की तस्वीर में दरवेश यादव और लाल घेरे में हत्यारोपी मनीष - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश बार काउंसिल की पहली महिला अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव की हत्या के मामले में रोज नई बातें सामने आ रही हैं। शुक्रवार को दीवानी कचहरी के कई वकीलों ने बताया कि यह वारदात इसलिए भी चौंका रही है क्योंकि इससे थोड़ी देर पहले ही उन्होंने दरवेश और मनीष को फूट-फूटकर रोते हुए देखा था। दोनों काफी दिनों बाद मिले थे, बेहद भावुक हो गए थे। वकील इसी सवाल का जवाब ढूंढ रहे हैं कि थोड़ी देर में ही ऐसा क्या हो गया जो मनीष ने दरवेश की जान लेकर खुदकुशी की कोशिश की।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
up bar council chief shot dead darvesh yadav hatyakand
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

दिल्ली का मौसम
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में आज चल सकती है धूलभरी आंधी, शाम तक बदलेगा मौसम का मिजाज

15 जून 2019

अभिषेक बनर्जी के दिल्ली वाले घर में हत्या
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः ममता बनर्जी के भतीजे सांसद अभिषेक के घर में हुई हत्या का खुला राज, पुलिस भी हैरान

15 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
किरण खेर
Chandigarh

देखिए मशहूर अदाकारा किरण खेर की 10 अनदेखी तस्वीरें, फिल्मी दुनिया में लेकर आए थे सुनील दत्त

14 जून 2019

जमीन से उठता धुआं
Chandigarh

आकाश से गिरी रहस्यमयी चीज, धरती में घूसते ही उगल रही आग, लोग बोले- एलियंस का है स्पेशशिप

15 जून 2019

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
Astrology

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
एक्सीडेंट में दूल्हे की मौत हो गई
Kanpur

दुल्हन की गोद में खून से लथपथ दूल्हे ने तोड़ा दम, 28 दिन पहले हुई थी शादी बोली वो मेरे सामने चला गया

14 जून 2019

Kirron Kher
Chandigarh

बैडमिंटन की नेशनल प्लेयर रह चुकी हैं किरण खेर, उनकी जिंदगी से जुड़ी 10 अनकही बातें जानिए

14 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

शहीद पंकज सांगवान और गमगीन मां
Chandigarh

शहीद पंकज की ये ख्वाहिश रह गई अधूरी, माता-पिता की भी हालत बिगड़ी, गांव में नहीं जले चूल्हें

15 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बहराइच: महिला ने दिया ऐसे विचित्र बच्चे को जन्म, डॉक्टर भी रह गए भौचक

14 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
हनीट्रैप के माध्यम से पुलिसवाले चलाते थे ठगी का गिरोह
Delhi NCR

हनी ट्रैप मामले में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, मास्टरमाइंड अंकित बना करोड़पति, लेकिन ऐसे हो गया कंगाल

13 जून 2019

किरण खेर
Chandigarh

बर्थडे स्पेशल: अनुपम खेर के साथ किरण खेर की क्यूट सी लव स्टोरी, आपके दिल को गुदगुदाएगी

14 जून 2019

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
Astrology

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
Free travel ... So the new government will decide the future of the plan
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के हाथ से निकल सकती है मुफ्त सफर योजना, यहां पढ़ें क्यों होगा ऐसा

13 जून 2019

सपना चौधरी
Meerut

यूपी: सपना चौधरी का नाम सुनकर मेरठ में एसपी सिटी ने पकड़ लिया माथा, ये है बड़ी वजह

13 जून 2019

फतेहपुर के चांदपुर थाने में बैठीं साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति
Kanpur

फतेहपुर के एक थाने में साढ़े चार घंटे बैठी रहीं साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति, पुलिस प्रशासन में मचा हड़कंप

15 जून 2019

शहीद का बेटा
Meerut

शहीद के चार साल के बेटे ने मुखाग्नि देते वक्त पूछा ऐसा सवाल, पसर गया हर तरफ सन्नाटा

14 जून 2019

फतेहवीर सिंह
Chandigarh

पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में फतेहवीर की मौत से जुड़े 5 सच आए सामने, ऐसे रखा गया धोखे में...

12 जून 2019

IndianArmy rescues 81 tourists visiting Shyok region Turtuk road Ladakh
Jammu

सेना ने लद्दाख में फंसे 81 पर्यटकों की बचाई जान, लोग बोले- इतना सत्कार मिला मानो घर में हों

15 जून 2019

भाई की तस्वीर लेकर रोती बहनें
Meerut

मेरे प्यारे भाई... तू तो 19 को जहाज से आने वाला था, फोटो कलेजे से लगाकर रोती बहनें, तस्वीरें

14 जून 2019

shimla administration took big decision regarding heavy inflow of tourist vehicles
Shimla

हिमाचल घूमने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो जरूर पढ़ें ये खबर, प्रशासन ने लिया बड़ा फैसला

13 जून 2019

शाहिद कपूर
Chandigarh

...तो ये है शाहिद कपूर की फिटनेस का राज, ब्रेकअप और शादी पर खुलकर बोले, किए 5 बड़े खुलासे

14 जून 2019

pm modi Meditation cave at Kedarnath If you have to wait there must read this
Dehradun

केदारनाथ में जिस गुफा ने पीएम मोदी रुके थे, वहां रुकना है तो ये खबर जरूर पढ़ें, मिलेगी पूरी जानकारी

15 जून 2019

sapna choudhary
Delhi NCR

यूपी: सपना चौधरी के 'गोली चल जावेगी'...पर बेकाबू हुए दर्शक, बीच में ही छोड़ना पड़ा मंच

12 जून 2019

बोरवेल से निकाला गया फतेहवीर सिंह
Chandigarh

जिंदगी की जंग हारा 'फतेह', 109 घंटे बाद बोरवेल से कैसे निकाला गया बच्चा, असली सच आया सामने

12 जून 2019

हत्याकांड से कुछ समय पहले की तस्वीर में दरवेश यादव और लाल घेरे में हत्यारोपी मनीष
हत्याकांड से कुछ समय पहले की तस्वीर में दरवेश यादव और लाल घेरे में हत्यारोपी मनीष - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीवानी में स्वागत के समय स्व.दरवेश यादव
दीवानी में स्वागत के समय स्व.दरवेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी बार काउंसिल की अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
यूपी बार काउंसिल की अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीवानी में स्वागत के समय दरवेश यादव हत्यारोपी मनीष के साथ (फाइल फोटो)
दीवानी में स्वागत के समय दरवेश यादव हत्यारोपी मनीष के साथ (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दरवेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
दरवेश यादव (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2019: भारत पाकिस्तान मैच से पहले टीम इंडिया के फैन सुधीर गौतम का शंखनाद

रविवार को टीम इंडिया और पाकिस्तान भिड़ने वाले हैं। दोनों देशों के लिए ये करो या मरो का मैच है। भारतीय टीम के बड़े और जाने माने समर्थक सुधीर गौतम ने इंडिया की जीत के लिए शंखनाद किया। उन्होंने क्या कहा सुनिए

15 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:18

इस विदेशी फिल्म की खास स्क्रीनिंग में लगा सितारों का मेला

14 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:35

दीपिका कक्कड़ की छोटे परदे पर धमाकेदार वापसी, नए शो में नया किरदार

14 जून 2019

इमरान 1:15

राष्ट्रप्रमुखों के स्वागत के दौरान तमीज भूले इमरान खान, सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल

14 जून 2019

भारतीय स्टेट बैंक 1:28

सावधानी नहीं बरती तो खाली हो सकता है आपका बैंक खाता, SBI ने जारी किया अलर्ट

14 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.