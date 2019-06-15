उत्तर प्रदेश बार काउंसिल अध्यक्ष दरवेश हत्याकांडः खुलती जा रही 'रहस्यों की परतें'

{"_id":"5d047bf58ebc3e443c105d38","slug":"up-bar-council-chief-murder-story-of-friendship-with-murderer-advocate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0932 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0926\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हत्याकांड से कुछ समय पहले की तस्वीर में दरवेश यादव और लाल घेरे में हत्यारोपी मनीष
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीवानी में स्वागत के समय स्व.दरवेश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी बार काउंसिल की अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीवानी में स्वागत के समय दरवेश यादव हत्यारोपी मनीष के साथ (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दरवेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला