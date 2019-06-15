अवैध दुकानों और मकानों पर गरजा निगम का 'महाबली', मदीना तिराहे से दर्जनों कब्जे जमींदोज

{"_id":"5d04b4778ebc3e1435760bc7","slug":"nagar-nigam-action-on-encroachment-at-mantola-collapse-shop-and-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u091c\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0917\u092e \u0915\u093e '\u092e\u0939\u093e\u092c\u0932\u0940', \u092e\u0926\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0924\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902\u0926\u094b\u091c","category":{"title":"City and States Archives","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"city-and-states-archives"}}
मंटोला क्षेत्र से अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद पड़ा मलवा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला क्षेत्र से अतिक्रमण हटाती नगर निगम की जेसीबी मशीन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला क्षेत्र से अतिक्रमण हटाने पहुंची निगम की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला नाला से हटवाया अतिक्रमण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद पड़ा सामान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला