Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   nagar nigam action on encroachment at mantola collapse shop and house

अवैध दुकानों और मकानों पर गरजा निगम का 'महाबली', मदीना तिराहे से दर्जनों कब्जे जमींदोज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 02:51 PM IST
मंटोला क्षेत्र से अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद पड़ा मलवा
मंटोला क्षेत्र से अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद पड़ा मलवा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगर निगम की टीम ने शनिवार को मंटोला क्षेत्र में बड़ी कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। क्षेत्र में कई सालों से कब्जा जमाए बैठे लोगों पर कार्रवाई हुई। दर्जनों दुकानें और मकानों को जेसीबी मशीन लगाकर ध्वस्त कराया गया। अतिक्रमणकारियों पर हुई नगर निगम की कार्रवाई का कुछ लोगों ने विरोध भी किया। लेकिन, पुलिसबल के चलते विरोध खामोश रह गया।
 
मंटोला क्षेत्र से अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद पड़ा मलवा
मंटोला क्षेत्र से अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद पड़ा मलवा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला क्षेत्र से अतिक्रमण हटाती नगर निगम की जेसीबी मशीन
मंटोला क्षेत्र से अतिक्रमण हटाती नगर निगम की जेसीबी मशीन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला क्षेत्र से अतिक्रमण हटाने पहुंची निगम की टीम
मंटोला क्षेत्र से अतिक्रमण हटाने पहुंची निगम की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंटोला नाला से हटवाया अतिक्रमण
मंटोला नाला से हटवाया अतिक्रमण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद पड़ा सामान
अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद पड़ा सामान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
