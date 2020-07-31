अनलॉक-2: आखिरी दिन उमड़ी बाजारों में भीड़, सारे नियम तार-तार, करोड़ों का हुआ कारोबार

{"_id":"5f244d148ebc3e63e3292d8d","slug":"unlock-2-0-last-day-huge-croud-in-market-for-eid-and-raksha-bandhan-shopping","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0932\u0949\u0915-2: \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u0924\u093e\u0930-\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रक्षाबंधन, ईद की खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाजार में लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राखी की दुकान पर महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कपड़े की खरीदारी करतीं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजा की मंडी में लोगों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला