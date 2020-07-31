शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Unlock 2.0 Last Day Huge Croud In Market For Eid And Raksha Bandhan Shopping

अनलॉक-2: आखिरी दिन उमड़ी बाजारों में भीड़, सारे नियम तार-तार, करोड़ों का हुआ कारोबार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 31 Jul 2020 10:31 PM IST
रक्षाबंधन, ईद की खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में लोग
1 of 5
रक्षाबंधन, ईद की खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
त्योहारी सीजन की उम्मीद माना जा रहा शुक्रवार कारोबार को कुछ राहत दे गया। रक्षाबंधन, ईद की खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में जैसे उत्साह उमड़ पड़ा। कीमती धातु, राखियां, मिष्ठान, उपहार, कपड़ों की अच्छी खरीदारी हुई। अनुमानित 9.5 करोड़ रुपये की बिक्री हुई। हालांकि बीते वर्ष की तुलना में खरीदारी का आंकड़ा 50 फीसदी ही रहा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT-JEE/NEET परीक्षा 2020: 10 नंबर के अंतर से छूट जाते हैं अच्छे कॉलेज, जानिए कैसे?
Click Here
विज्ञापन
huge croud eid ul ajaha shopping for festival raksha bandhan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

केक काटकर जयंती मनाते ग्रामीण।
Varanasi

कथासम्राट मुंशी प्रेमचंद की 140 वीं जयंती पर गांव वालों ने काटा केक, साहित्य प्रेमियों ने किया नमन

1 अगस्त 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona News: तेजी से बढ़ रहा संक्रमण, छठे स्थान पर पहुंचा प्रयागराज, अफसरों का दावा-हालात बेकाबू नहीं

1 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update: प्रयागराज में आज कोरोना के 188 नए मामले सामने आए, दो संक्रमितों की मौत

31 जुलाई 2020

नोएडा में निर्माणाधीन इमारत गिरी
Delhi NCR

नोएडा इमारत हादसाः सामने आई बिल्डिंग गिरने की वजह, मालिक ने बरती थी लापरवाही

31 जुलाई 2020

कही आपकी कुंडली में साढ़े - साती दोष तो नहीं ? बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने निवारण
Kundali

कही आपकी कुंडली में साढ़े - साती दोष तो नहीं ? बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने निवारण
ई-रिक्शा चालक रितिक का फाइल फोटो
Agra

खुलासाः चादर में लपेटकर फेंका ई-रिक्शा चालक का शव, बैटरी के लिए हत्या, इन सुरागों से पकड़े कातिल

31 जुलाई 2020

गांव में मिली मूर्तियां, पूजा के लिए जुटे लोग
Agra

आगराः एक और प्राचीन मूर्ति निकली, पूजा-अर्चना करने में जुटे लोग, जारी रहेगी इतिहास की खोज

31 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Uttarakhand Tehri Landslide Incidents: Mother Unconscious after seeing Three children Dead bodies
Dehradun

मौसम का कहर: मायके गई हुई थी मां, वापस आकर बच्चों की मौत का खौफनाक मंजर देख निकल पड़ी चीखें...

31 जुलाई 2020

Uttarakhand Weather update: Girl Buried under debris and died before marriage in tehri
Dehradun

घर में चल रही थी शादी की बात, देखने आने वाला था लड़का, मौसी के घर नीलम को ऐसे खींच ले गई मौत...

31 जुलाई 2020

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
विज्ञापन
टिहरी में हादसा
Dehradun

रक्षा बंधन से पहले तीन भाई-बहनों की मलबे में दबकर दर्दनाक मौत, घर में मचा कोहराम, तस्वीरें...

31 जुलाई 2020

खास अंगवस्त्र
Varanasi

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: काशी से पीएम मोदी के लिए भेजा गया खास अंगवस्त्र, 15 दिनों में हुई है बुनाई

31 जुलाई 2020

कही आपकी कुंडली में साढ़े - साती दोष तो नहीं ? बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने निवारण
Kundali

कही आपकी कुंडली में साढ़े - साती दोष तो नहीं ? बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने निवारण
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
Kanpur

जिस दरोगा ने तोड़ा ब्रजेश के भाई का हाथ, नहीं लिखी गई उसके खिलाफ रिपोर्ट, परिवार का आरोप दबा दी गई तहरीर

31 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे: एनसीआर में मिली विकास साथियों की आखिरी लोकेशन
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के कई खूंखार साथी अब भी पुलिस की पकड़ से दूर, एनसीआर में मिली आखिरी लोकेशन

31 जुलाई 2020

गोरखपुर में कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन ट्रायल
Gorakhpur

CoronaVirus Vaccine: गोरखपुर के इस अस्पताल में पहुंची कोरोना वैक्सीन, अब ट्रायल की तैयारी

31 जुलाई 2020

रियाज को राष्ट्रपति ने उपहार में दी रेसिंग साइकिल
Delhi NCR

होटल में बर्तन धोने वाले रियाज को अपना सपना पूरा करने के लिए राष्ट्रपति ने दी साइकिल

31 जुलाई 2020

अयोध्या राम मंदिर भूमि पूजन: तैयार किए गए लड्डू।
Lucknow

अयोध्या: उल्लास में डूबी रामनगरी, एक लाख 11 हजार लड्डुओं से रामलला को लगेगा भोग

31 जुलाई 2020

गोरखपुर का मौसम
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather Today: गोरखपुर में पल-पल बदल रहा मौसम का मिजाज, तस्वीरों में देखें झमाझम बारिश

31 जुलाई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

Varanasi to Mumbai का ट्रेन सफर होगा अब और आसान, 24 घंटे में पहुंचाएगी Private train

31 जुलाई 2020

खेत में मिली प्राचीन प्रतिमाएं
Agra

आगरा: खेत में खोदाई के दौरान मिलीं प्राचीन प्रतिमाएं, लाल पत्थर पर बनी हुई हैं आकृतियां

31 जुलाई 2020

राखी खरीदतीं युवतियां
Agra

Raksha Bandhan 2020: इस बार राखी पर भाई-बहन एक-दूसरे को देंगे अनोखा उपहार

31 जुलाई 2020

गोरखपुर में बाढ़।
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Flood Update: बाढ़ से 36 हजार से ज्यादा आबादी प्रभावित, 68 गांवों में घुसा पानी

31 जुलाई 2020

Weather update today in hindi: Pushta falls at home on Rishikesh Gangotri highway, three brother sisters buried
Dehradun

बारिश बनी काल, घर पर गिरा हाईवे का पुश्ता, तीन भाई-बहन जिंदा दफन, तस्वीरें

31 जुलाई 2020

शहीद उधम सिंह
Chandigarh

Udham Singh Jayanti: घर में घुसकर दुश्मन को मारा, लिया जलियांवाला बाग नरसंहार का बदला

31 जुलाई 2020

रक्षाबंधन, ईद की खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में लोग
रक्षाबंधन, ईद की खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाजार में लोग
बाजार में लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राखी की दुकान पर महिलाएं
राखी की दुकान पर महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कपड़े की खरीदारी करतीं महिलाएं
कपड़े की खरीदारी करतीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजा की मंडी में लोगों की भीड़
राजा की मंडी में लोगों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited