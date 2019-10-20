रिश्तों का खून: कलयुगी बेटों ने पंचायत में पहले मां-बाप को बांटा, अब संपत्ति के लिए दोनों लड़ मरे

{"_id":"5dac72a98ebc3e016c13b1f3","slug":"two-brothers-divided-parents-before-clash-for-property-in-etah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928: \u0915\u0932\u092f\u0941\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
राजवीर और कैलाश के फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस व ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रामीणों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक दोनों भाइयों की मां और बहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतकों की मां लौंगश्री
- फोटो : अमर उजाला