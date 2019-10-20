शहर चुनें

रिश्तों का खून: कलयुगी बेटों ने पंचायत में पहले मां-बाप को बांटा, अब संपत्ति के लिए दोनों लड़ मरे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कासगंज, Updated Sun, 20 Oct 2019 08:37 PM IST
राजवीर और कैलाश के फाइल फोटो
1 of 6
राजवीर और कैलाश के फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिन बेटों की सलामती के लिए पंचायत में मां, बाप और अविवाहित बहन को बांट दिया गया, वो दोनों संपत्ति के लिए लड़ मरे। थाना सहावर क्षेत्र के गांव नगला माधव निवासी डोरी लाल ने कभी नहीं सोचा होगा कि उनकी संपत्ति बेटों की जान ले लेगी। शनिवार रात जब संपत्ति बंटवारे को लेकर दोनों भाइयों ने अपने ससुराल वालों को बुला लिया। गोलियां चलीं, जिसमें दोनों भाइयों की मौत हो गई।  
राजवीर और कैलाश के फाइल फोटो
राजवीर और कैलाश के फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस व ग्रामीण
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस व ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रामीणों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
ग्रामीणों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक दोनों भाइयों की मां और बहन
मृतक दोनों भाइयों की मां और बहन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतकों की मां लौंगश्री
मृतकों की मां लौंगश्री - फोटो : अमर उजाला
