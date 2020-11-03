Up Assembly By Election 2020: तस्वीरों में देखिये टूंडला उपचुनाव मतदान की झलकियां

{"_id":"5fa14d978ebc3e9be04eb935","slug":"tundla-by-election-2020-first-voter-cast-vote-for-assembly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Up Assembly By Election 2020: \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0942\u0902\u0921\u0932\u093e \u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टूंडला उपचुनाव: वोट डालने के लिए एक बूथ पर परिवार आया साथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa14d978ebc3e9be04eb935","slug":"tundla-by-election-2020-first-voter-cast-vote-for-assembly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Up Assembly By Election 2020: \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0942\u0902\u0921\u0932\u093e \u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवाओं ने उत्साह के साथ पहली बार किया मतदान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa14d978ebc3e9be04eb935","slug":"tundla-by-election-2020-first-voter-cast-vote-for-assembly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Up Assembly By Election 2020: \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0942\u0902\u0921\u0932\u093e \u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पहली वार मतदान करने बूथ पर पहुंचे मतदाता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa14d978ebc3e9be04eb935","slug":"tundla-by-election-2020-first-voter-cast-vote-for-assembly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Up Assembly By Election 2020: \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0942\u0902\u0921\u0932\u093e \u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुभाष चंद्र जैन मतदान नहीं कर सके।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa14d978ebc3e9be04eb935","slug":"tundla-by-election-2020-first-voter-cast-vote-for-assembly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Up Assembly By Election 2020: \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0942\u0902\u0921\u0932\u093e \u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रूधऊ मुस्तकील में बैठे ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa14d978ebc3e9be04eb935","slug":"tundla-by-election-2020-first-voter-cast-vote-for-assembly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Up Assembly By Election 2020: \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0942\u0902\u0921\u0932\u093e \u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घूंघट की ओट में मतदान को पहुंची महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला