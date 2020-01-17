ऐसी दीवानगी देखी नहीं कहीं...बारिश में भी नहीं रुके पर्यटकों के कदम, देखें ताज की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e2169c68ebc3e4b285d831a","slug":"tourists-viewed-the-taj-mahal-during-drizzling-rain-agra-weather","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902...\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छाता लेकर ताजमहल पहुंचे पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रिमझिम बारिश में ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
छाते लगाकर ताजमहल पहुंचे पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में सेल्फी लेती महिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला