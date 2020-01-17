शहर चुनें

tourists viewed the Taj Mahal during drizzling rain agra weather

ऐसी दीवानगी देखी नहीं कहीं...बारिश में भी नहीं रुके पर्यटकों के कदम, देखें ताज की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 17 Jan 2020 01:32 PM IST
छाता लेकर ताजमहल पहुंचे पर्यटक
छाता लेकर ताजमहल पहुंचे पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुनिया के सात अजूबों में शुमार खूबसूरत ताजमहल की दुनिया दीवानी है। यही वजह है कि मौसम कोई भी हो, ताजमहल के दीदार के लिए लोगों में दीवानगी कम नहीं होती। कड़ाके की ठंड और बारिश में इसकी बानगी देखने को मिल रही है। आप इन तस्वीरों को देखकर यही कहेंगे, ऐसी दीवानगी देखी नहीं कहीं...
taj mahal tourists drizzling rain
छाता लेकर ताजमहल पहुंचे पर्यटक
छाता लेकर ताजमहल पहुंचे पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रिमझिम बारिश में ताजमहल में पर्यटक
रिमझिम बारिश में ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छाते लगाकर ताजमहल पहुंचे पर्यटक
छाते लगाकर ताजमहल पहुंचे पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में सेल्फी लेती महिला
ताजमहल में सेल्फी लेती महिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
