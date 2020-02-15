वेलेंटाइन डे पर पर्यटकों ने मेहताब बाग से निहारा ताजमहल, किया प्यार का इजहार

{"_id":"5e46e7778ebc3ee5aa279e63","slug":"tourists-seen-the-taj-mahal-from-mehtab-bagh-on-valentine-s-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0924\u093e\u092c \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मेहताब बाग से ताजमहल को निहारता विदेशी युगल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल को निहारता युवा जोड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला पर पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मरियम टूम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुलाब के फूल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला