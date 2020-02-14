शहर चुनें

बस हादसा: 14 लोगों की मौत के बाद जागा परिवहन विभाग, एक्सप्रेसवे पर करेगा निगरानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Fri, 14 Feb 2020 07:04 PM IST
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
1 of 5
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर बस हादसे में 14 लोगों की मौत के बाद परिवहन विभाग की नींद टूटी है। अब एक्सप्रेसवे की सुरक्षा के लिए विभाग ने छह टीमों का गठन किया है। ये टीमें अलग-अलग समय में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर 24 घंटे एक्सप्रेसवे से गुजरने वाले वाहनों की जांच करेंगी। इन टीमों में आगरा, एटा और मथुरा के अधिकारियों को शामिल किया गया है। 
agra lucknow expressway bus accident transport department
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे
आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे - फोटो : Social
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
