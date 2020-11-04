ताजमहल देखे बिना लौट रहे सैलानी, मांग- नाइट व्यू की तरह पहचान पत्र से मिले स्मारक के टिकट

{"_id":"5fa25afa4c560f30631f055d","slug":"tourist-at-tajmahl-return-without-seen-demand-for-ticket-as-night-view","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917- \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर ऑनलाइन टिकट के लिए क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करते सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर सेल्फी लेतीं युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तेज धूप में दमकता ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला