ताजमहल देखे बिना लौट रहे सैलानी, मांग- नाइट व्यू की तरह पहचान पत्र से मिले स्मारक के टिकट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 04 Nov 2020 01:14 PM IST
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक
1 of 7
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर शनिवार और रविवार को पर्यटकों को दोपहर बाद टिकट नहीं मिल पा रहा। पांच हजार सैलानियों को प्रवेश की अनुमति के बाद भी केवल 4500 पर्यटक ही ताज में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं, यानी 500 टिकट की बुकिंग पहले कर ली गई, लेकिन उनसे प्रवेश नहीं किया जा सका। ताज देखे बिना सैलानी वापस लौट रहे हैं। इससे न केवल आगरा, बल्कि देश के स्मारकों की व्यवस्था की बदनामी हो रही है। पर्यटन उद्योग से जुड़े लोगों का कहना है कि जिस तरह से नाइट व्यू के लिए ताजमहल का टिकट दिया जाता है, उसी तरह पहचान पत्र पर टिकटों की संख्या सीमित कर देनी चाहिए। 
