करवाचौथ: 90 साल बाद बना शिवयोग, गुलाबी सर्दी में होगा चांद का दीदार, जानिये पूजा का शुभ समय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 04 Nov 2020 11:58 AM IST
करवा चौथ
1 of 6
करवा चौथ - फोटो : amar ujala
अखंड सुहाग के लिए बुधवार को महिलाएं करवा चौथ का व्रत रख रही हैं। इस साल करवाचौथ पर 90 साल बाद शिवयोग बन रहा है। इसके अलावा शंक, दीर्घायु, हंस, गजकेसरी, अमृत और सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग भी बन रहे हैं जो सुख, समृद्धि और दीर्घायु प्रदान करेंगे। पति-पत्नी के रिश्ते में मिठास घुलेगी। 
करवा चौथ
करवा चौथ - फोटो : amar ujala
करवा चौथ
करवा चौथ
करवा चौथ
करवा चौथ - फोटो : Amar Ujala
करवा चौथ व्रत कथा
करवा चौथ व्रत कथा
करवाचौथ पर बाजार में भीड़
करवाचौथ पर बाजार में भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रूपम चौधरी, आकांक्षा प्रतीक बाएं से दाएं
रूपम चौधरी, आकांक्षा प्रतीक बाएं से दाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
