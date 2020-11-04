करवाचौथ: 90 साल बाद बना शिवयोग, गुलाबी सर्दी में होगा चांद का दीदार, जानिये पूजा का शुभ समय

{"_id":"5fa24785231b1047645aa1ce","slug":"karwa-chauth-2020-today-time-of-moon-and-poja","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925: 90 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u092e\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
करवा चौथ
- फोटो : amar ujala
करवा चौथ
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
करवाचौथ पर बाजार में भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रूपम चौधरी, आकांक्षा प्रतीक बाएं से दाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला