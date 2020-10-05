ताजमहल पर फिर लौटी 'बहार', सैलानियों ने दिखाया प्यार, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f7a1a94651ac5707043f86e","slug":"tourist-at-taj-mahal-at-weekend-in-corona-virus-epidemic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0940 '\u092c\u0939\u093e\u0930', \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी फोटो खिंचाते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में सैलानियों की रौनक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल आगरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला